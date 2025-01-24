Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 24, that the team has assigned forward Patrick Brown and goaltender Michael DiPietro to Providence.

Brown, 32, has appeared in 37 games as team captain of the Providence Bruins this season, recording nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. He has also skated in two games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has played in 482 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 83 goals and 128 assists for 211 points with a plus-39 rating. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

DiPietro, 25, has appeared in 22 games with Providence this season, recording an overall record of 14-5-3 with a 1.95 goals against average, .930 save percentage and three shutouts. He currently ranks second in the AHL in goals against average, fourth in save percentage and fourth in wins. The 6-foot, 211-pound goaltender has played in 127 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Utica, compiling an overall recording of 72-39-11 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.