Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 14, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forward Matt Poitras and defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence; placed forward Mark Kastelic on injured reserve (Date of Injury: Jan. 9); placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve (Date of Injury: Jan. 11); placed defenseman Hampus Lindholm on long-term injured reserve (Date of Injury: Nov. 12).

Poitras, 20, has appeared in 14 games with Boston this season, recording one goal and three assists for four points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound forward has also skated in 23 games with Providence this season, tallying eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. He currently holds the longest point streak among AHL skaters this season with points in seven straight games from Dec. 1-18, 2024. In this span, Poitras tallied 18 points consisting of eight goals and 10 assists. Poitras has played in 47 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling six goals and 13 assists for 19 points. The Whitby, Ontario native was originally selected by Boston in the second round (54th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, has appeared in 35 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and five points for six points. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has skated in 175 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. Callahan spent four seasons at Providence College from 2018-22, tallying 13 goals and 53 assists for 66 points through 138 NCAA games. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Kastelic, 25, has appeared in 43 games with the Bruins this season, recording four goals and eight assists for 12 points. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound forward has skated in 187 career NHL games, with Boston and Ottawa, totaling 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points. The Phoenix, Arizona native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

McAvoy, 27, has appeared in 45 games with the Bruins this season, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound defenseman has skated in 499 career NHL games, all with Boston, totaling 58 goals and 239 assists for 297 points. The Long Beach, New York native was originally selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Lindholm, 31, has appeared in 17 games with the Bruins this season, recording three goals and four assists for seven points. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound defenseman has skated in 762 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 73 goals and 240 assists for 313 points with a plus-147 rating. The Helsingborg, Sweden native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (6th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.