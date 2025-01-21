Bruins Place Kastelic on IR; Recall Brown, Jones from Providence

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, that the team has recalled forwards Patrick Brown and Max Jones from Providence. The team has also placed forward Mark Kastelic on injured reserve (Date of Injury: Jan. 20).

Brown, 32, has appeared in 37 games as team captain of the Providence Bruins this season, recording nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. He has also skated in one game with Boston this season on Nov. 14 at Dallas. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has played in 482 career AHL games with Providence, Henderson, Chicago and Charlotte, totaling 83 goals and 128 assists for 211 points with a plus-39 rating. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native was originally signed by Carolina as a free agent in 2014.

Jones, 26, has appeared in 26 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and three assists for 11 points. The 6-foot-3, 222-pound forward has also skated in four games with Boston this season. Jones has played in 262 career NHL games with Boston and Anaheim, totaling 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points. The Rochester, Michigan native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (24th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Kastelic, 25, has appeared in 45 games with the Bruins this season, recording four goals and nine assists for 13 points. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound forward has skated in 189 career NHL games, with Boston and Ottawa, totaling 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points. The Phoenix, Arizona native was originally selected by Ottawa in the fifth round (125th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.