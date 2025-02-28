Bruins Announce Roster Transactions 

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, February 28, the following roster transactions:

The team has recalled forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel and defenseman Ian Mitchell from Providence; assigned forwards Riley Tufte and Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Michael Callahan to Providence.

Merkulov, 24, has appeared in 47 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. The 5-foot-11, 184-pound forward has also played in three games with Boston this season, notching one assist. Merkulov has skated in 189 career AHL games, all with Providence, tallying 68 goals and 101 assists for 169 points. Among active Providence skaters, he ranks fifth in goals, first in assists and is tied for first in points. He also is tied for first in power play points, with one goal and 14 assists. The Ryazan, Russia native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2022.

Viel, 28, has appeared in 51 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound forward has also played in one game with Boston this season. Viel has skated in 332 AHL games with Providence, Manitoba and San Jose, recording 70 goals and 89 assists for 159 points. He currently leads the AHL in penalty minutes (130). Among active Providence skaters, he ranks first in shorthanded goals (2) and is tied for second in plus-minus (+15). Viel currently holds a seven-game point streak in Providence, with two goals and six assists for eight points. The Rimouski, Quebec native was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent in 2019.

Mitchell, 26, has appeared in 46 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording four goals and 23 assists for 27 points. The 5-foot-11, 189-pound defenseman has skated in 155 career AHL games with Providence and Rockford, totaling 23 goals and 70 assists for 93 points. He has also skated in 95 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, tallying four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. Mitchell currently leads Providence blueliners in assists and points and is tied for first in power play points (15) among all active Providence skaters. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by Chicago in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Tufte, 26, has appeared in five games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward has also played in 40 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording 15 goals and 13 assists for 28 points. Tufte has skated in 313 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado and Texas, totaling 73 goals and 79 assists for 152 points. The Coon Rapids, Minnesota native was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Wahlstrom, 24, has appeared in 43 games with Boston and the New York Islanders this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has played in 236 career NHL games with the Bruins and Islanders, totaling 37 goals and 36 assists for 73 points. Wahlstrom has also skated in 50 career AHL games with Bridgeport, tallying 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points. The Portland, Maine native was originally selected by the Islanders in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Callahan, 25, has appeared in 11 games with Boston this season. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound defenseman has also played in 36 games with the Providence Bruins this season, recording one goal and five assists for six points. Callahan has skated in 176 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling seven goals and 26 assists for 33 points. The Franklin, Massachusetts native was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.