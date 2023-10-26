Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 26, the following roster transactions:

Ian Mitchell has been assigned to Providence. Jesper Boqvist has been recalled from Providence.

Mitchell, 24, has appeared in two games with the Bruins in the 2023-24 season, recording one assist. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman has skated in 84 career NHL games with Boston and Chicago, totaling four goals and 13 assists for 17 points. The St. Albert, Alberta native was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Boqvist, 24, has appeared in 189 career NHL games with New Jersey, totaling 28 goals and 27 assists for 55 points. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound forward skated in 70 games during the 2022-23 season, recording 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. The Falun, Sweden native was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.