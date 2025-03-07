Boston Bruins Acquire Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Pick from Minnesota Wild

BOSTON – Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, March 6, that the team has acquired forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick (originally from Boston) from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Justin Brazeau.

Khusnutdinov (Hoost-nuh-DEE-nov), 22, has appeared in 57 games with Minnesota this season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points. The 5-foot-11, 176-pound forward has skated in 73 career NHL games, all with the Wild, totaling three goals and eight assists for 11 points. The Moscow, Russia native was originally selected by Minnesota in second round (37th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Lauko, 24, has appeared in 38 games with Minnesota this season, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound forward has skated in 121 career NHL games with Minnesota and Boston, totaling nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Brazeau, 27, has appeared in 57 games with Boston this season, recording 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward has skated in 76 career NHL games, all with the Bruins, tallying 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points. The New Liskeard, Ontario native was originally signed by Boston as a free agent in 2024.