Blues season preview: Look to climb loaded Central after playoff berth

Earned 2nd wild card in West after finishing 5th in division

Buchnevich_shoots_vsJets

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins on Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the St. Louis Blues.

Last season: 44-30-8, fifth in Central Division, lost in Western Conference First Round

Coach: Jim Montgomery (second season)

Biggest challenge

Offense. Sure, the Blues hardly struggled scoring last season, when they averaged 3.05 goals per game (13th in NHL). But that dims in comparison to their foes in the always competitive Central Division; the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets each averaged 3.35 goals per game, and the Colorado Avalanche weren’t far behind at 3.33. Forward Robert Thomas had another strong season with 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) in 70 games, just five points shy from the career-high 86 points he had in 2023-24. But St. Louis will need more from others, including forwards Pavel Buchnevich and Dylan Holloway.

WPG@STL, Gm4: Thomas makes superb move and scores while falling to the ice

How they make playoffs

The Blues started finding their identity last season when Montgomery took over as coach on Nov. 24 after Drew Bannister was fired. They were 9-12-1 when Montgomery took over and he guided them to the second wild card in the West, going 35-18-7 the rest of the way. Improving special teams wouldn’t hurt either; St. Louis was 16th in the NHL on the power play (22.1 percent) and 28th on the penalty kill (74.2). Again, the Central is expected to be extremely competitive again, and it’s going to be difficult to upend its usual suspects (Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche) at the top.

Most intriguing addition

Pius Suter should help bolster the Blues’ depth and production, considering he’s coming off a season in which he set career highs in goals (25) and points (46) with the Vancouver Canucks. St. Louis signed the 29-year-old to a two-year, $8.25 million contract ($4.125 million average annual value) on July 2, and he’s likely to slot in as its second-line center. Suter has yet to spend more than two seasons with any NHL team, including Vancouver, where he played the past two seasons. We’re guessing he’d like to settle in somewhere, and he definitely fills a role for the Blues.

Biggest potential surprise

St. Louis acquired Logan Mailloux from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Zack Bolduc to add to its defense, and the 22-year-old could play a big role on the blue line this season. Mailloux had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games with the Canadiens last season. He made his NHL debut with them in 2023-24, when he had an assist in one game. Veteran Nick Leddy was placed on waivers, and Torey Krug's NHL career is over after subtalar fusion surgery on his left ankle. Mailloux will have to learn quickly, but the Blues will give him everything he needs to thrive and move up among their defensemen.

STL@WPG: Snuggerud whips in a wrist shot short side for equalizer in the 2nd

Ready to contribute

Jimmy Snuggerud made his NHL debut late last season after finishing his junior year with the University of Minnesota, where he had 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 40 games. The 21-year-old had four points (one goal, three assists) in seven regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. Snuggerud is expected to have a bigger role this season, and the right wing is likely to start on the top line with center Thomas and left wing Buchnevich.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Cam Fowler, D: Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 14, Fowler tied the best points-per-game average of his NHL career last season (0.59) and became a hot fantasy commodity after joining St. Louis (36 points; eight on power play, in 51 games). Fowler, who then had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in seven playoff games, has a chance to surpass his previous career high in points (48 with Ducks in 2022-23) and is attainable around the top 140 overall (39th among defensemen) based on fantasy average draft position. Per NHL EDGE stats, Fowler ranks highly among defensemen in power-play offensive zone time percentage (59.9; 85th percentile). -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway - Pius Suter - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Nick Bjugstad
Alexey Toropchenko - Oskar Sundqvist - Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler - Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker - Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer

