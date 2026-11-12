Projected Lineup: Nov. 12 at Utah

"It's part of the process."

That's what Jim Montgomery said about Dalibor Dvorsky after Wednesday's practice.

The second-year forward played just 6:36 in the team's win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday and did not see the ice for the second half of the game.

The St. Louis Blues head coach says he wants to see the 21-year-old play faster and with more conviction.

"He's not playing to the standard that we want our players to play with - just tonight - and when that happens you risk the chance of being sat," Montgomery said after the game. "That's what happened. It's part of everyone's career, it happens to everybody."

It looks like the coaching staff is giving Dvorsky the chance to show that the message was received.

There will be no lineup changes for the Blues when they take on the Utah Mammoth (8 p.m., Blue Note+, 101 ESPN). All forward lines and defense pairings will remain the same, as will the starting goalie.

"We believe in [Dvorsky]," Montgomery said. "He's a big part of us...not only because he's a first-round pick, but he's a talented young man that we all enjoy coaching, he's a really good teammate and it's just a matter of time."

Thursday's morning skate was optional. The below projected lineup is based on Wednesday's practice at Centene Community Ice Center.