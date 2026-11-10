Projected Lineup: Nov. 10 vs. Detroit

Projected Lineup_Web
By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Logan Mailloux will make his regular-season debut for the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. The defenseman is back in the lineup and back on the top pair with Philip Broberg as the Blues prepare to face the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m., TNT, 101 ESPN).

Mailloux missed the team's first 17 games recovering from a right-hand injury suffered in the Blues' final preseason game.

"I'm definitely pumped," Mailloux said. "It's been a long six weeks for sure and I'm looking forward to getting back into it with the guys."

Jonatan Berggren will also re-enter the lineup against his former squad. He'll skate on the second line with Mason McTavish and Jake Neighbours. Joel Hofer is expected to get the start in goal. 

Jim Montgomery and the Blues are still working towards building their identity. And while it's early in the season, after a 1-2-1 road trip, the head coach wants to see that taken up another notch.

"We communicate about our urgency needs to be higher," Montgomery said. "Our standard - of how we want to compete, how we want to play connected and relentless - has to be evident all the time, not some of the time. And right now we're a some of the time team."

The below projected lineup is based on Tuesday's morning skate at Enterprise Center.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Robert Thomas - Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours - Mason McTavish - Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky - Connor McMichael - Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko - Pius Suter - Ross Johnston

Defense

Philip Broberg - Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron - Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler - Brandon Carlo

Goalie

Joel Hofer

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