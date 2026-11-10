Preview: Blues vs. Red Wings

preview_DET_11-10
By Caleb Herrera
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues will return to Enterprise Center after concluding their four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, finishing the trip with a 1-2-1 overall record. 

The Blues will wrap up the season series against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday after winning the first game 5-4 in Detroit on Oct. 31.

Tuesday's broadcast will be televised nationally on TNT/HBO Max. 

What: Blues vs. Red Wings
When: Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis
Watch: TNT, HBO Max
Listen: 101 ESPN
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

QUICK HITS

BLUES The Blues enter their matchup with Detroit on a three-game losing streak. After a late first period power-play goal by Jimmy Snuggerud, Steven Stamkos responded with a PPG of his own to tie the teams 1-1 heading into the second period. The Blues' momentum dropped off dramatically in the final 40 minutes of regulation, managing only six shots on goal in the second period. 

Ross Colton scored nine minutes into the second period off a pass from Jack Drury and Nick Perbix clinched Nashville's win with an empty-net goal with 1:29 remaining in the game.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said that the Blues didn't commit to playing to their identity for a full 60 minutes.

"People can say it's different things that we're not doing but it's always something different," he said. "We need to be better. We need to be more committed to who we are and we need to work at a harder rate more consistently.

Connor McMichael, who operated as the third-line center on Saturday, added that the players need to simplify their game to improve consistency in results. 

"When we're at the top of our game, we're keeping it simple," he said. "We're a heavy team that is usually good on the forecheck so whenever we stray away from that, that's when we get into trouble. We get a little too cute and a little too soft. Just stick to our game and that's what we need to do."

The Blues' power play scored for the second consecutive game, Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg recorded an assist on Snuggerud's goal and Joel Hofer made 26 saves on 28 shots. Five of the team's next seven games will be played at Enterprise Center, where the Blues have a 4-2-1 record this season. 

Defenseman Logan Mailloux, who has been sidelined with a right-hand injury suffered during the preseason, has been activated from injured reserve and will return to the lineup against Detroit. 

RED WINGS Justin Faulk will make his return to Enterprise Center as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Faulk, after playing 482 regular season games with St. Louis, was traded to Detroit in March. In 35 games with the Red Wings, the 34-year-old defenseman has eight goals and 17 points. 

The Red Wings are on a three-game losing streak of their own after being shutout 4-0 on the road against the Colorado Avalanche. Despite their strong start, outshooting Colorado 13-5 in the first period, the Red Wings' penalty kill surrendered three power play goals in the final 40 minutes of regulation. 

In his second consecutive start, Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves on 29 shots. As of Monday, former Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin has not been traded and defenseman Simon Edvinsson has not signed a contract and remains out of the lineup. 

The Red Wings are 3-2-2 on the road this season and have been outscored 10-3 in their last three games.

Gameday Guide

Find out everything you need to know if you're headed to today's game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES Philip Broberg enters Tuesday's game on a two-game point streak with power-play assists in back-to-back games. In a matchup against a team that allowed three PPGS in their last game, Broberg's ability to quarterback the top power-play unit will be key in exploiting the Red Wings' bottom-five ranked penalty kill, operating at just 69 percent. On the Blues' power play, Broberg has recorded one goal and five assists in 17 games this season. 

RED WINGS In a season that has been muddied by off-ice situations, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has been an emerging bright spot in the Detroit Red Wings' season. Only playing in 14 games for Detroit last season, the 2024 No. 15 overall pick is getting his opportunity this season to become an NHL mainstay playing on the second line with Andrew Copp and Lucas Raymond. Brandsegg-Nygard leads all NHL rookies in assists (7), plus-minus rating (+9) and has the fifth-most hits in the league with 79 in 18 games. He is a prototypical power forward and will make his presence known on the ice.

BLUE NOTES

  • Defensemen Adam Jiricek and Theo Lindstein were reassigned to Springfield on Monday. In a corresponding move, defenseman Calle Rosen has been recalled to the NHL club. 
  • The Blues will be hosting their annual Salute to Military Night, presented by Boeing, on Tuesday. Fans can look forward to a variety of military-theme activations and moments of recognition throughout the evening.
  • The Blues are 4-2-4 in their last 10 games against Detroit at Enterprise Center.
  • Pius Suter is one shy of 100 career goals and one shy of 200 career points.

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