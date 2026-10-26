Blues host annual Pink at the Rink Night on Oct. 27 for breast cancer awareness

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the inside of Enterprise Center will look a lot brighter for a good cause.

The St. Louis Blues will be hosting their annual Pink at the Rink Night against the Montreal Canadiens in dedication to raising awareness for those affected by breast cancer.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and WashU Medicine, who work toward advancing cancer treatment, research and care for patients and families across St. Louis.

Beginning at 10 a.m. CT on game day, fans can visit the Blues For Kids auction to place bids on exclusive Blues memorabilia, with all proceeds directly benefiting Siteman Cancer Center. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets from sellers in the arena or online. Raffle proceeds will benefit Siteman Cancer Center, Pink Ribbon Good, Blues for Kids and the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association.

Show your support for the Blues as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens and help us turn Enterprise Center pink to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Standard tickets to the game are still available at ticketmaster.com. Fans who purchase deluxe theme tickets will receive an exclusive pink trucker hat that displays their support in the fight against breast cancer. A limited number of these tickets are still available at stlouisblues.com.