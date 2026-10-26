Stillman releases statement on protest at recent Blues game

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Following an investigation of the antisemitic protest that took place at the St. Louis Blues game on Thursday, October 22, the following statement was issued by Blues Chairman and Governor Tom Stillman:

"The St. Louis Blues organization — and I personally — condemn antisemitic rhetoric in all forms. The vile messages of hate briefly displayed at our game last Thursday were unfortunate and unforgivable, and not remotely representative of our fans or our hometown. Our arena staff and local law enforcement responded immediately to confiscate the prohibited banners and eject the offending individuals. Antisemitism has no place in our community, and we will never allow it in our building.”

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