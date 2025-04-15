Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Award recognizes the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community

2425_CBJ_MK_Social_KingClancyTrophy_Nomination_08_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets proudly announce that defenseman Zach Werenski has been nominated for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Werenski has established himself as one of the league’s elite defensemen, earning two All-Star selections and becoming the highest-scoring blueliner in franchise history.

The 27-year-old native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, appeared in 79 games and set single-season career highs with 22 goals and 56 assists for 78 points with five power play goals, five game-winning goals, 13 multi-assist games and 20 multi-point efforts. He also set new franchise records for the goals (Werenski, 20 in 2019-20), assists (Werenski, 46 in 2023-24), and points (Jones, 57 in 2017-18; Werenski, 57 in 2023-24) by a defenseman.

Werenski’s impact reaches far beyond the ice. Deeply committed to giving back to those in need, he has used his platform to initiate meaningful community programs, most notably the “Z-Suite.”

The Z-Suite program has provided unforgettable experiences to over 2,000 children and families, including those facing life-threatening illnesses, military members, first responders, and underserved youth. His passion for giving back is inspired by his father’s service as a police officer and his personal connections with young patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Whether through direct engagement with families, volunteer efforts, or contributions to causes such as A Kid Again and the Salvation Army, Werenski's generosity continues to impact lives across central Ohio.

His dedication to making a difference exemplifies the values of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and the Blue Jackets are honored to support his nomination.

The nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy are selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the games you want, score priority access to Stanley Cup playoff tickets, and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face a must-win in Philadelphia

Jet Greaves named the NHL's First Star for the week

Winning Thoughts: Greaves shines again in CBJ victory over the Capitals

Blue Jackets down Capitals, win fourth straight

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Caps meet again in DC

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Caps

Blue Jackets, Greaves cruise past Capitals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Capitals meet in a Saturday matinee

Greaves excels at living in the moment

Winning Thoughts: Greaves shines as Jackets rally past Sabres

Greaves stops 39, Blue Jackets rally past Sabres

Blue Jackets, Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters award $25K to support youth bike program 

Blue Jackets add goaltender Jet Greaves on emergency recall

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Sabres meet at Nationwide Arena

Scoring goals is serious business for Marchenko

Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets recapture some swagger in win over Senators

Blue Jackets score first, pull away from Senators