Zach Werenski named Blue Jackets nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Columbus Blue Jackets proudly announce that defenseman Zach Werenski has been nominated for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the National Hockey League (NHL) player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Werenski has established himself as one of the league’s elite defensemen, earning two All-Star selections and becoming the highest-scoring blueliner in franchise history.

The 27-year-old native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, appeared in 79 games and set single-season career highs with 22 goals and 56 assists for 78 points with five power play goals, five game-winning goals, 13 multi-assist games and 20 multi-point efforts. He also set new franchise records for the goals (Werenski, 20 in 2019-20), assists (Werenski, 46 in 2023-24), and points (Jones, 57 in 2017-18; Werenski, 57 in 2023-24) by a defenseman.

Werenski’s impact reaches far beyond the ice. Deeply committed to giving back to those in need, he has used his platform to initiate meaningful community programs, most notably the “Z-Suite.”

The Z-Suite program has provided unforgettable experiences to over 2,000 children and families, including those facing life-threatening illnesses, military members, first responders, and underserved youth. His passion for giving back is inspired by his father’s service as a police officer and his personal connections with young patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Whether through direct engagement with families, volunteer efforts, or contributions to causes such as A Kid Again and the Salvation Army, Werenski's generosity continues to impact lives across central Ohio.

His dedication to making a difference exemplifies the values of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and the Blue Jackets are honored to support his nomination.

The nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy are selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award. The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy was presented in 1988 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank “King” Clancy, a beloved figure in the League for decades as a player, referee, coach, manager and goodwill ambassador. A three-time Stanley Cup champion and 1958 inductee to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Clancy was voted as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players during the League’s Centennial Celebration in 2017.