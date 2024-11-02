Ehlers gets hat trick, Jets ease past Blue Jackets

“I felt pretty good in warmups,” Ehlers said. “I’d be pretty disappointed if I didn’t score tonight with that warmup. It was pretty funny how that worked out.”

Kyle Connor had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak (nine goals, nine assists) to 11 games for the Jets (10-1-0), who became the 12th team in NHL history to have 10 wins through their first 11 games.

They have outscored opponents 52-26.

“Our offense is generated by our defense,” Jets goalie Eric Comrie said. “If you look at the games, we come back so hard, backcheck so hard, we play great in our D zone. We really take pride in what we do. It forces teams to do extra stuff, and we capitalize on their turnovers and their mistakes.”

Mason Appleton, Josh Morrissey and Gabriel Vilardi scored for Winnipeg, and Comrie made 20 saves.

Sean Kuraly and Sean Monahan scored, and Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets (5-4-1). Their four-game point streak (3-0-1) was snapped on Friday.

“It was back and forth there for a little bit, who's putting each team under more pressure,” Kuraly said. “Eventually they tilted it in their favor. I think maybe in some of those instances, we got a little impatient and didn't just punch back like we wanted to.”

Ehlers made it 1-0 at 5:13 of the first period with a slap shot off the rush from the top of the left circle.

“When he puts his speed on display like that, he’s a hard player to defend,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.