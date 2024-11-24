Winning Thoughts: Make it three in a row

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.

1. Winning is fun.

That’s self-evident, of course, but it sure feels good, doesn’t it?

The good vibes are prevalent in the Blue Jackets’ locker room, where it was clear that a pair of three-letter words – win and fun – are closely intertwined after another dramatic victory.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Sean Monahan, whose shootout goal was the difference. “We have a good group, fun to be around, fun to come to the rink. When you’re winning games, that makes it even better.”

Added Kirill Marchenko: “When you win three games in a row and you just consistently win, it’s a lot of fun. Everybody enjoys this moment. I try to enjoy it, too. I want to do the next step tomorrow and next game and next practice. It's just awesome.”

The Blue Jackets have now put together back-to-back thrilling victories against two recent Eastern Conference powers, coming back to beat Tampa Bay 7-6 in overtime on Thursday before another comeback victory against Carolina.

Those two triumphs have moved Columbus back to hockey .500 at 9-9-2 and on the edge of the playoff race. And consider these two facts.

Columbus has won three straight games for the first time since February 2022. That’s right, the Blue Jackets went two full seasons without a three-game winning streak.

Seven of the Jackets’ nine victories thus far have come against teams that made the playoffs last season.

The Blue Jackets are now a quarter of the way through the NHL season, and a lot will happen in the coming months. But right now, it feels good to believe a little bit, doesn’t it?

“You can definitely feel a bit of belief coming in the locker room,” Dante Fabbro said. “It’s a great feeling. Any time you have some belief, it can be dangerous.”

2. This Blue Jackets team just doesn’t quit.

Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, the Blue Jackets were down 3-0 less than 12 minutes into the game and still battled back to earn the victory.

Against Carolina, the adversity came in a little different fashion. Columbus had three separate one-goal leads and lost them all, with the Hurricanes holding a 4-3 lead from late in the second period all the way until 1:06 to play.

That’s when Marchenko scored his second goal of the game to knot the score, sending Nationwide Arena – and the CBJ bench – into hysterics. Taking advantage of a pair of excellent passes from Monahan and Kent Johnson, Marchenko quickly one-timed a shot past goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, then let loose a roar as he skated toward the glass in celebration.