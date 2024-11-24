Winning Thoughts: Make it three in a row

After CBJ wins, we'll give three takeaways about what stood out or what we'll remember from the Blue Jackets victory.
1. Winning is fun.
That’s self-evident, of course, but it sure feels good, doesn’t it?
The good vibes are prevalent in the Blue Jackets’ locker room, where it was clear that a pair of three-letter words – win and fun – are closely intertwined after another dramatic victory.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Sean Monahan, whose shootout goal was the difference. “We have a good group, fun to be around, fun to come to the rink. When you’re winning games, that makes it even better.”
Added Kirill Marchenko: “When you win three games in a row and you just consistently win, it’s a lot of fun. Everybody enjoys this moment. I try to enjoy it, too. I want to do the next step tomorrow and next game and next practice. It's just awesome.”
The Blue Jackets have now put together back-to-back thrilling victories against two recent Eastern Conference powers, coming back to beat Tampa Bay 7-6 in overtime on Thursday before another comeback victory against Carolina.
Those two triumphs have moved Columbus back to hockey .500 at 9-9-2 and on the edge of the playoff race. And consider these two facts.
- Columbus has won three straight games for the first time since February 2022. That’s right, the Blue Jackets went two full seasons without a three-game winning streak.
- Seven of the Jackets’ nine victories thus far have come against teams that made the playoffs last season.
The Blue Jackets are now a quarter of the way through the NHL season, and a lot will happen in the coming months. But right now, it feels good to believe a little bit, doesn’t it?
“You can definitely feel a bit of belief coming in the locker room,” Dante Fabbro said. “It’s a great feeling. Any time you have some belief, it can be dangerous.”
2. This Blue Jackets team just doesn’t quit.
Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, the Blue Jackets were down 3-0 less than 12 minutes into the game and still battled back to earn the victory.
Against Carolina, the adversity came in a little different fashion. Columbus had three separate one-goal leads and lost them all, with the Hurricanes holding a 4-3 lead from late in the second period all the way until 1:06 to play.
That’s when Marchenko scored his second goal of the game to knot the score, sending Nationwide Arena – and the CBJ bench – into hysterics. Taking advantage of a pair of excellent passes from Monahan and Kent Johnson, Marchenko quickly one-timed a shot past goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, then let loose a roar as he skated toward the glass in celebration.