Capitals defeat Blue Jackets in Ovechkin's possible final game

NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer gets assist on winning goal

Capitals at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Alex Ovechkin had an assist in what could potentially be his last NHL game to help the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

“I don't know what's going to happen,” the Washington captain said. “The fans who came here from D.C. and from different spots to watch the game, it was very nice.

“I can hear them cheering for me and screaming one more year. That's important. It shows lots of respect. Thanks for the support.”

Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal at 15:53 of the third period for 2-1 lead with Ovechkin getting the second assist.

All the attention was on the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals because both teams were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Philadelphia Flyers clinched third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

“It's hard not being able to play for that playoff spot,” Chychrun said. “But I thought we did a good job of just sticking with it and putting our best foot forward and just being pros and going out and trying to get the job done.”

Ovechkin, 40, said he will decide in the offseason if he will return for a 22nd NHL season.

“We try to win. We try to finish the season on a good note. I hope it's not my last game,” he said. “I don't know how it's going to happen. We'll see.”

If it were his final game, he would have come full circle. He scored two goals in his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005, in a home game against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s just an honor, obviously,” Chychrun said. “I think we all just are trying to soak up everything we can all the time we have with him. We obviously don't know what's in store but it's just really special to have these memories with him.”

WSH@CBJ: Wilson sets up Chychrun for PPG in 3rd period

Anthony Beauvillier scored and Clay Stevenson made 27 saves for the Capitals (43-30-9), who finished with a four-game winning streak.

Boone Jenner scored and Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (40-30-12). 

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said he is undecided about returning next season after replacing Dean Evason on Jan. 12. 

“I just looked at the stat sheet -- three hits, 23 giveaways,” he said. “I don't know if I'm back, but if I'm back, I'm changing this culture. These guys, they don't care. Losing is not important enough to them. It doesn't bother them. Like, how can you go out and play like that? Should have done this about a month ago, but this is why we are where we are. This is why we're out the playoffs. That kind of effort.

“You have to hate losing. I don't care if it's a meaningless game. I don't care. Show up and compete. Three hits, 23 giveaways.”

The Blue Jackets were 2-8-1 in their final 11 games. 

“Because it got tough, because it got hard,” he said. “Like we talked about, it's going to get harder. Everything is good as long as it's going your way and now it gets tough, we don't want to battle back and that's what's happened over the last couple of weeks.”

WSH@CBJ: Jenner gives Blue Jackets lead in 2nd period

Jenner scored 27 seconds into the second period from the slot off a pass by Mason Marchment for a 1-0 lead.

Beauvillier tied it 1-1 at 10:46 with a breakaway after a stretch pass up the middle of the ice by Trevor van Riemsdyk.

The Blue Jackets were 0-5-1 in their final six home games.

“It's frustrating,” Greaves said. “Obviously, we play to try to get in the playoffs and try to win a Stanley Cup and we fell short of that this year. So, we'll have some conversations over the next few days and look at why that didn't happen this year.”

NOTES: Ovechkin played in all 82 games for the fifth time. … Ovechkin led the Capitals with 32 goals, marking the 21st time in his 21 seasons he led or co-led the Capitals in goals. … Chychrun’s eighth game-winning goal tied Oliver Ekman-Larsson (2015-16 for the Arizona Coyotes) for the most by a defenseman in a season in NHL history.

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