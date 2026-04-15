Capitals defeat Blue Jackets in Ovechkin's possible final game

“I don't know what's going to happen,” the Washington captain said. “The fans who came here from D.C. and from different spots to watch the game, it was very nice.

“I can hear them cheering for me and screaming one more year. That's important. It shows lots of respect. Thanks for the support.”

Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal at 15:53 of the third period for 2-1 lead with Ovechkin getting the second assist.

All the attention was on the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals because both teams were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Philadelphia Flyers clinched third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

“It's hard not being able to play for that playoff spot,” Chychrun said. “But I thought we did a good job of just sticking with it and putting our best foot forward and just being pros and going out and trying to get the job done.”

Ovechkin, 40, said he will decide in the offseason if he will return for a 22nd NHL season.

“We try to win. We try to finish the season on a good note. I hope it's not my last game,” he said. “I don't know how it's going to happen. We'll see.”

If it were his final game, he would have come full circle. He scored two goals in his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005, in a home game against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s just an honor, obviously,” Chychrun said. “I think we all just are trying to soak up everything we can all the time we have with him. We obviously don't know what's in store but it's just really special to have these memories with him.”