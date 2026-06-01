What Season Ticket Plans are available?
Ticket Plan FAQs
We offer a variety of Season Ticket options so fans can choose the experience that suits them best:
- Full Season Plan: 44 games (42 regular season + 2 preseason)
- Half Season SET Plan: 22 games (21 regular season + 1 preseason)
- Half Season FLEX Plan: 22 games (21 regular season + 1 preseason)
- Quarter Season SET Plan: 11 games (10 regular season + 1 preseason)
- Quarter Season FLEX Plan: 11 games (10 regular season + 1 preseason
What’s the difference between Set and Flex plans?
Both Quarter and Half Season plans are available in two formats:
Set Plan
- You have the same seats for every game in your plan.
- We assign the specific games to each plan after the NHL releases the schedule.
- Perfect for fans who want consistency and a familiar view every night.
Flex Plan
- You choose your games from curated “buckets” of matchups.
- Seats are assigned within one seating category and may vary from game to game.
- Ideal for fans who want more control over which games they attend.
Do Set and Flex plans cost the same?
Yes. Set and Flex plans are the same price and include the same benefits. The only difference is how your games and seats are assigned.
How are games assigned for Set Quarter and Set Half plans?
Once the NHL schedule is released, the home schedule is divided into balanced sets of games. Each plan receives a curated mix of opponents, days of the week, and marquee matchups.
How do I choose games in a Flex Plan?
After the schedule is released, you’ll receive access to select your games from designated “buckets.” Each bucket contains a variety of opponents and game types to ensure fairness and flexibility.
Will my seats move in a Flex Plan?
Yes. Because Flex Plans are based on seating categories rather than specific seat locations, your exact seats may change from game to game.
Are there areas where Flex plans are not allowed?
Yes. Some premium or high‑demand locations are Set‑only due to limited availability and seating configuration. New flex plans are not currently offered in:
- Upper Shoot End Shoot Once
- Club Level sections C7–C13
- Lexus Lounge
- Diamond Cellar Club
Set plans are available in areas listed above.
Do Full Season Plans have Set or Flex options?
Full Season Plans are Set Plans only. You receive the same seats for all 44 regular season games (42 regular season + 2 preseason).
I want to attend mostly weekend games — what’s the best way to do that?
We do not offer a dedicated “Weekend Plan,” but our Flex Plans make it easy to build a lineup that’s almost entirely weekend games. Once the schedule is released, you can select your games from the Flex “buckets,” choosing primarily Friday, Saturday, and Sunday matchups. It’s the best way to customize your plan around your weekend availability while still receiving all the benefits of a Season Ticket Holder.