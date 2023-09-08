Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish

News Feed

blue jackets 2023 Traverse City release

Blue Jackets to participate in 2023 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Mich. 
Family Value Pack

Columbus Blue Jackets launch Family Value Pack for 2023-24 Season
Jenner Summer Spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Jenner leads the way for the Blue Jackets
Roslovic summer spotlight

Summer Spotlight: Roslovic wants to keep getting better
blue jackets summer spotlight daniil tarasov

Summer Spotlight: Tarasov puts the 'big' in next big thing
blue jackets summer spotlight kent johnson

Summer Spotlight: Johnson made a big splash in his rookie season
blue jackets summer spotlight david jiricek

Summer Spotlight: Jiricek impressed in his first year with CBJ
blue jackets summer spotlight cole sillinger

Summer Spotlight: Sillinger looks to learn from difficult second season
American Red Cross and CBJ partner for month long campaign

American Red Cross and Blue Jackets partner for month long campaign
blue jackets summer spotlight kirill marchenko

Summer Spotlight: Marchenko was a bright spot for Blue Jackets
blue jackets prospect pool impressive nhl experts

Future is bright in Columbus as experts agree CBJ prospect pool impresses
blue jackets summer spotlight jake bean

Summer Spotlight: Bean hopes to rebound after injury-plagued season
Fanatics, Arena District, Columbus Blue Jackets, CBJ

Fanatics Sportsbook, Blue Jackets to open retail location on Friday
blue jackets summer spotlight elvis merzlikins

Summer Spotlight: Merzlikins approaching season as a chance to rebound
dek hockey finds a home at blue jackets foundation rink in whitehall

New Whitehall rink already serving the Central Ohio hockey community
blue jackets summer spotlight eric robinson

Summer Spotlight: Robinson set another career high in production
blue jackets summer spotlight andrew peeke

Summer Spotlight: Peeke has become a big part of the CBJ defense
blue jackets summer spotlight zach werenski

Summer Spotlight: Werenski ready to get back at it after tough injury

Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish

Foudy logo cut
By Emily Sculli/BlueJackets.com

Number: 19

Birth date: Feb. 14, 2000 (age 23)

Birthplace: Scarborough, Ontario

Height, Weight: 6-2, 188

2022-23 Stats: 62 GP, 7-7-14

Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (One year remaining until RFA status)

Liam Foudy played in more games last season (62) than in three previous years combined, while also scoring his first regular-season goals for the club.

After a series of healthy scratches, early in the season, he solidified his position later in the season after scoring his first career NHL goal in February. After that, the promise the speedy first-round draft pick has held throughout his career started to show, as he was able to provide offense from the bottom half of the lineup (7-4-11 in his last 27 games) down the stretch.

“It’s massive,” Foudy said on playing big minutes down the stretch. “Whenever you are out there late in the game in a close game, it’s good for your overall confidence knowing the coach has trust in your line and yourself.”

Heading into his fifth season with the team, Foudy is hoping to continue scoring goals and remain in the lineup. His speed makes him a viable penalty killer, and his offensive ability started to bloom as he earned consistent ice time for the Jackets.

“I think the big thing is just playing consistent hockey and being in the lineup every night, especially after missing a lot of the season last year, then going in and out the beginning of the year,” Foudy said. “Being able to find my game again and living the NHL life every day and being in the lineup is the biggest factor for me.”

Top Moment of 2022-23

Scoring your first NHL goal is a moment every player will never forget. While the Canadian center tallied for the Blue Jackets during the 2020 playoffs, Foudy notched what is considered his first career goal to help the Jackets defeat the Dallas Stars on Feb. 18. Foudy crashed the net and put home a rebound for the memorable tally.

Foudy’s Top Highlights

Liam Foudy's Top Goals of 2022-23

Stat to Know 

It might have been out of necessity as much as anything, but Foudy averaged 15:19 of ice time in the Blue Jackets’ last 18 games after an average of just 10:50 per game in the 44 contests before that. What it does show, though, is Foudy started to earn the trust of the coaching staff as he started to put the puck in the net, and his confidence clearly started to bloom as well. It was a strong finish for a player who had been looking for one.

2023-24 Expectations 

Foudy is among the group of young Blue Jackets the team hopes to build around going forward. Despite being only 23 years old, he is heading into his fifth season with the franchise. Last year, he solidified himself in the lineup down the stretch and gave the Blue Jackets some hope he can be a key piece going forward thanks to his speed, versatility and ability to chip in some offense. The big question -- can he keep the momentum after this offseason? There will be a big group of players in the mix trying to earn the minutes Foudy is after.