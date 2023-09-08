Summer Spotlight: Foudy hopes to build on strong finish

Number: 19

Birth date: Feb. 14, 2000 (age 23)

Birthplace: Scarborough, Ontario

Height, Weight: 6-2, 188

2022-23 Stats: 62 GP, 7-7-14

Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (One year remaining until RFA status)

Liam Foudy played in more games last season (62) than in three previous years combined, while also scoring his first regular-season goals for the club.

After a series of healthy scratches, early in the season, he solidified his position later in the season after scoring his first career NHL goal in February. After that, the promise the speedy first-round draft pick has held throughout his career started to show, as he was able to provide offense from the bottom half of the lineup (7-4-11 in his last 27 games) down the stretch.

“It’s massive,” Foudy said on playing big minutes down the stretch. “Whenever you are out there late in the game in a close game, it’s good for your overall confidence knowing the coach has trust in your line and yourself.”

Heading into his fifth season with the team, Foudy is hoping to continue scoring goals and remain in the lineup. His speed makes him a viable penalty killer, and his offensive ability started to bloom as he earned consistent ice time for the Jackets.

“I think the big thing is just playing consistent hockey and being in the lineup every night, especially after missing a lot of the season last year, then going in and out the beginning of the year,” Foudy said. “Being able to find my game again and living the NHL life every day and being in the lineup is the biggest factor for me.”

Top Moment of 2022-23

Scoring your first NHL goal is a moment every player will never forget. While the Canadian center tallied for the Blue Jackets during the 2020 playoffs, Foudy notched what is considered his first career goal to help the Jackets defeat the Dallas Stars on Feb. 18. Foudy crashed the net and put home a rebound for the memorable tally.

Foudy’s Top Highlights