2024-25 Season single-game tickets on sale tomorrow

By Blue Jackets Staff
Single-game tickets for 2024-25 Blue Jackets regular season home games at Nationwide Arena will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans may purchase single-game tickets on the CBJ App or by visiting BlueJackets.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Game highlights include the home opener against the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday, October 15, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting on Tuesday, October 22, and Metropolitan Division rivals the New York Rangers here on Saturday, February 8 and Saturday, March 15. The Blue Jackets will host the Pittsburgh Penguins once at Nationwide Arena on Friday, November 15 while the NHL’s newest team, the Utah Hockey Club, will visit for the first and only time this season on Thursday, February 6.

Fans can guarantee tickets to all home games by purchasing a season ticket package. Season Ticket Holders will also receive priority presale access to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at historic Ohio Stadium on Saturday, March 1 when the Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings.

Information on all Blue Jackets ticketing options, including 2024-25 season tickets, can be obtained by calling (614) 246-3350 or visiting BlueJackets.com/tickets. Fans can sign up for news and updates on the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at www.BlueJackets.com/outdoor.

The 2024-25 Theme Nights and special ticket packages hosted by the Blue Jackets and their partners will be announced at a later date.

Lindy Noel, Blue Jackets Corporate Communication Specialist – (614) 246-4310 or [email protected]

