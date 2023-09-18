Vincent preaches work ethic, communication in his new role as head coach

Given the chance to introduce himself to the Blue Jackets fan base Monday in his first full day on the job as Blue Jackets head coach, Pascal Vincent laid out what he expects the characteristics of his team to be.
“I’m highly competitive,” Vincent said. “That’s one thing. But I know that the process is what is going to bring wins at the end of the day. I’m really focused on the process, but in a simple way, let’s put it this way. If the players work hard, that’s gonna be easy for them. If they don’t, then we’ll have some chats.
“But we are going to be working hard. We are going to be fast, we are going to be structured, we are going to be disciplined, and then we are going to deal with issues one by one. And we are going to stay in the moment. That’s my approach.”
It might take a little time for Blue Jackets fans to get to know Vincent, whose promotion to head coach took place Sunday night with the announcement of Mike Babcock’s resignation. A Montreal native who has been the Jackets’ associate head coach for the past two seasons, Vincent has been a constant presence around Nationwide Arena, but fans haven’t had the chance to see him as one of the faces of the team until this week.
On the other hand, Blue Jackets players will need little introduction to the soon-to-be-52-year-old (his birthday is Friday), who coached the team’s forwards and power-play unit the past two seasons. And no one has known Vincent longer than Patrik Laine, as Vincent was an assistant coach with Winnipeg when the Jets drafted Laine and inserted him into the lineup back in 2016.
Based on his reaction today at the team’s annual media luncheon, Laine is ready to go under a head coach he knows well – and added that he senses a similar vibe among teammates as training camp opens Wednesday.
“The only things I've heard are positive,” Laine said. “I’ve known him since I got to Winnipeg at 18 years old, so I’ve known him for a longer time than most of the guys have. … I’m super excited. I’ve told him that straight up. I haven’t been this excited in a long time. So I’m obviously super happy for him. Guys respect him and appreciate him. I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”