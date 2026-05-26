I have one season remaining on my current Multi-Year Plan. Why am I being asked to sign a new agreement now?
MYP 24 FAQs
The City of Columbus has approved an increase to the Admissions Tax, which is currently 5%. The Admissions Tax will increase to 7% on July 1, 2026.
By committing to the new 3-year agreement (2027-28 through 2029-30) by June 30, 2026, you will lock in at the 5% Admissions Tax rate, saving you 2% per season for the term of the offer. If you choose to wait to renew your tickets until after June 30, 2026, you will be subject to the 7% Admissions Tax
What benefits do I receive by opting into the new Multi-Year Plan now?
The opportunity to save a minimum of 3% off Annual Plan pricing.
Lock in the 5% Admissions Tax rate, saving 2% off the increased Admissions Tax of 7% that will begin on July 1, 2026.
For the final season (2026-27) of the Multi-Year Plan you committed to in 2024, you will continue to pay 5% Admissions Tax.
Does this mean my tickets will automatically increase each season?
No, price increases will be determined each season, but by committing to the new Multi-Year Plan, your price is guaranteed to be a minimum of 3% off the Annual Plan, plus you will save 2% off the Admissions Tax.
How many years do I need to commit for my new Multi-Year Plan?
The new Multi-Year Plan will run for three seasons (2027-28, 2028-29 and 2029-30) and will begin after the completion of the 2026-27 season.
How do playoff tickets work with my new Multi-Year Plan?
You have the option to commit to your Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets with your commitment to the new Multi-Year Plan and only pay the 5% Admissions Tax.
Should you choose not to commit to your Stanley Cup Playoffs as part of your Multi-Year Plan, you will still have the option to purchase playoff tickets each year, but they will be subject to the 7% Admissions Tax.
What payments options are offered as part of the Multi-Year Plan?
Payment options are:
- Pay In Full: March 20, 2027 (with this option, you will receive a percentage of your plan price back in CBJ Rewards to use during the 2027-28 season)
- 12-Month: the first payment will be charged on March 20, 2027 and on the 20th (or next business day) for each following month through February 20, 2028.
- 3-Month Summer Plan: payments will be charged on March 20, May 20 and July 20, 2027.
What happens if I move, change jobs or can’t buy my season tickets for some reason during the term of my Multi-Year Plan?
Season Ticket Holders unable to make the payments agreed to in their Multi-Year Plan beyond the 2027-28 season will lose the rights to their season tickets going forward and are subject to a 3% penalty fee
Any future commitments to buy season tickets will be subject to current year season ticket pricing as well as that year’s Admissions Tax