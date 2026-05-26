MYP 24 FAQs

I have one season remaining on my current Multi-Year Plan. Why am I being asked to sign a new agreement now?

The City of Columbus has approved an increase to the Admissions Tax, which is currently 5%. The Admissions Tax will increase to 7% on July 1, 2026. 

By committing to the new 3-year agreement (2027-28 through 2029-30) by June 30, 2026, you will lock in at the 5% Admissions Tax rate, saving you 2% per season for the term of the offer. If you choose to wait to renew your tickets until after June 30, 2026, you will be subject to the 7% Admissions Tax

What benefits do I receive by opting into the new Multi-Year Plan now?

The opportunity to save a minimum of 3% off Annual Plan pricing.

Lock in the 5% Admissions Tax rate, saving 2% off the increased Admissions Tax of 7% that will begin on July 1, 2026.

For the final season (2026-27) of the Multi-Year Plan you committed to in 2024, you will continue to pay 5% Admissions Tax.

Does this mean my tickets will automatically increase each season?

No, price increases will be determined each season, but by committing to the new Multi-Year Plan, your price is guaranteed to be a minimum of 3% off the Annual Plan, plus you will save 2% off the Admissions Tax.

How many years do I need to commit for my new Multi-Year Plan?

The new Multi-Year Plan will run for three seasons (2027-28, 2028-29 and 2029-30) and will begin after the completion of the 2026-27 season.

How do playoff tickets work with my new Multi-Year Plan?

You have the option to commit to your Stanley Cup Playoffs tickets with your commitment to the new Multi-Year Plan and only pay the 5% Admissions Tax. 

Should you choose not to commit to your Stanley Cup Playoffs as part of your Multi-Year Plan, you will still have the option to purchase playoff tickets each year, but they will be subject to the 7% Admissions Tax.

What payments options are offered as part of the Multi-Year Plan?

Payment options are: 

  • Pay In Full: March 20, 2027 (with this option, you will receive a percentage of your plan price back in CBJ Rewards to use during the 2027-28 season)  
  • 12-Month: the first payment will be charged on March 20, 2027 and on the 20th (or next business day) for each following month through February 20, 2028. 
  • 3-Month Summer Plan: payments will be charged on March 20, May 20 and July 20, 2027.

What happens if I move, change jobs or can’t buy my season tickets for some reason during the term of my Multi-Year Plan?

Season Ticket Holders unable to make the payments agreed to in their Multi-Year Plan beyond the 2027-28 season will lose the rights to their season tickets going forward and are subject to a 3% penalty fee 

Any future commitments to buy season tickets will be subject to current year season ticket pricing as well as that year’s Admissions Tax

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

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