MYP 24 FAQs

The City of Columbus has approved an increase to the Admissions Tax, which is currently 5%. The Admissions Tax will increase to 7% on July 1, 2026.

By committing to the new 3-year agreement (2027-28 through 2029-30) by June 30, 2026, you will lock in at the 5% Admissions Tax rate, saving you 2% per season for the term of the offer. If you choose to wait to renew your tickets until after June 30, 2026, you will be subject to the 7% Admissions Tax