Kings rally past Blue Jackets, tie NHL record with 10-0-0 road start

Los Angeles, which rallied from down three goals in the third period, tied the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres for the longest road winning streak to open a season.

Doughty won it with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

“It’s huge,” Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov said. “Winning is always fun, especially right now. That kind of hot streak, we’ve got to keep going.”

Phillip Danault scored twice, and Gavrikov had two assists for the Kings (15-4-3), who play at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Pheonix Copley made 26 saves.

“We played two pretty poor periods to start with and if we wanted to have any chance of coming back, we had to change our mental approach to the game, and physical, but more mental,” Los Angeles coach Todd McLellan said. “A lot of uncharacteristic things in the first two periods, not necessarily that we were outworked but certainly outmanaged, and in the third we adjusted a few things. Most of that was between the ears.”