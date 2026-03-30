Logan has helped make Columbus a destination city for sports

As the city of Columbus has grown over the past three decades, so has the sports culture.
In November 1996, with the popularity of the Columbus Chill ECHL franchise showing no signs of abating, Columbus Hockey Limited submitted an application to bring an NHL team to town. Thirty years later, the Blue Jackets are celebrating their 25th season, delivering a hockey boom to the city and turning downtown into a destination.
That same year, the Columbus Crew debuted as the first franchise in Major League Soccer, which was trying to build on the World Cup and establish itself in bringing the world’s game to the United States. In the past three decades, the Crew has won three MLS championships, brought some of the world’s biggest stars to Columbus and moved in down the street from Nationwide Arena.
The Columbus Clippers also moved downtown in 2009, filling the award-winning Huntington Park throughout the summer and winning championships of their own. The Memorial Tournament continues to bring PGA Tour stars to Columbus, Ohio State athletics is thriving, the Arnold Sports Festival has become a cultural touchstone, and the city has become a destination for big events from NCAA championships to Olympic sports.
Add in the Columbus Fury and Columbus Aviators and the sports scene has never been bigger in Columbus, and much of the story can be told by walking down Nationwide Boulevard. Built in the last three decades, Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park and ScottsMiracle-Gro Field are beautiful facilities that bring millions of fans to downtown Columbus on a near daily basis throughout the year.
Just across the street from Nationwide Arena, Linda Logan has watched it all happen – and in many ways, contributed to the success. The CEO and president of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission has played a major part in establishing the city as a destination, bringing in marquee events and supporting Columbus’ sports institutions.
In many ways, Logan was the perfect person in the perfect place at the perfect time. Her endless positivity, resourcefulness and creativity have created her reputation as a go-to host in the sports world, and she arrived in Columbus just as the population, corporate support and readiness for high-level athletics were exploding.
“In the early days, I can remember waving the banner of Columbus at these sales trips or trade shows, and people would say, ‘Columbus? Which Columbus are you? Columbus, Ohio? Columbus, Georgia? Columbia?’” Logan said. “It would be like, ‘Oh my goodness, really? We’re in the top 20 cities (in population) in the country,’ but it took a while.
“As people started to come here, people move here for a job and they want to stay. We’re a very cool city and I would rank us with just about anyone. So now compared to the early days, people are calling us, and we are really a great sports destination.”
Blue Jackets Memories
In many ways, the growth of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, the Blue Jackets and the city of Columbus are intertwined.
Nationwide Arena has been the linchpin of development in downtown, serving as the catalyst for the creation of the Arena District, which has since welcomed the Clippers and Crew.
The Blue Jackets also made Columbus a major league city in the eyes of many, as the franchise was the first in one of the four major sports leagues to come to town. The tireless commitment from founder John H. McConnell and others to bring the franchise to Columbus was a watershed moment for the city, as the puck drop on the opening season in October 2000 represented something much bigger than hockey.
“One of my favorite memories of the Columbus Blue Jackets is Opening Night and just the emotion that everyone felt for Mr. McConnell,” Logan said. “I still get a little misty thinking about it or talking about it. I think that night when he stepped onto that ice, he got this authentic ovation just from all of us to say, ‘Thank you. We knew we could do it, and now it’s happening.’ So I still point to that as one of my favorite moments.”
In the years since, the Blue Jackets have continued to enjoy phenomenal support from the fan base, as well as contributed to a boom in youth and adult participation in the sport. NHL players have come up through the ranks in the city and even played for the Blue Jackets, while youth hockey teams have competed for and won national titles.
In addition, the NHL has come to view Columbus as a prime city for its biggest events. Columbus hosted the NHL Draft in 2007, welcomed the league’s best players during All-Star Weekend in 2015 and was the stage for one of the most-watched games in NHL history when the Stadium Series came to Ohio Stadium a year ago.