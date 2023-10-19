Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources

News Feed

svonotes sean kuraly erik gudbranson alternate captains

SvoNotes: Kuraly, Gudbranson honored to be named alternate captains
blue jackets prospect report 2023 2024 season preview

Prospect Report: Setting the stage for the 2023-24 season
blue jackets volunteer at mid-ohio food collective

Blue Jackets, Mid-Ohio team up to tackle hunger
pascal vincent answers questions from the blue jackets fans

Pascal Vincent answers questions from the fans
Reimer shuts out Blue Jackets in Red Wings debut

Blue Jackets shut out by Red Wings
blue jackets foundation announces 2023 grants

Blue Jackets Foundation announces $1.3 million in grants
blue jackets host first hockey for her event of season

Blue Jackets host initial Hockey for Her event of season
blue jackets add jet greaves on emergency recall

Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall
blue jackets game preview detroit red wings nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Red Wings
david jiricek scores first nhl goal for blue jackets

Jiricek nets first goal of what will likely be many
Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Vincent gets first win as NHL coach in CBJ victory over Rangers
blue jackets activate mathieu olivier place eric robinson on waivers

Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve
blue jackets game preview new york rangers

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Rangers
zach werenski placed on injured reserve david jiricek recalled

Blue Jackets place Zach Werenski on IR, recall David Jiricek
adam fantilli nhl debut blue jackets

Fantilli's birthday debut is one he won't soon forget
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
blue jackets announce extensions with radio broadcast partners the fan columbus alternative

Blue Jackets announce extensions with radio partners 97.1 The Fan, Columbus Alternative 105.7
preview blue jackets open season vs. flyers

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets open 2023-24 vs. Flyers at Nationwide

Patrik Laine giving an assist to mental health resources

Blue Jackets forward to donate $1,000 for every point he scores this season to the OhioHealth Foundation

patrik Laine opening night
By Blue Jackets Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has announced his continued support for the central Ohio community by lighting the lamp to support men's mental health awareness. For every point – goals and assists – he scores during the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, Laine will donate $1,000 to the OhioHealth Foundation to provide mental health resources and support to the Columbus community.

“Good mental health is an important issue and one that is very personal to me as I have struggled with it myself at times,” said Laine.  “I’m proud to partner with the OhioHealth Foundation this season to raise money and awareness to support men in our community that may be struggling emotionally or psychologically and need help.”

OhioHealth provides comprehensive and personalized services for patients with mental health and behavioral disorders. Laine’s donation, managed by the OhioHealth Foundation, will be used to support men’s mental health services and programs throughout the region.

“At OhioHealth, it is our mission to improve the health of those we serve, and we are honored and grateful for Patrik Laine’s commitment to remove the stigmas around men’s mental health,” shared Karen Morrison, President, OhioHealth Foundation and Senior Vice President, OhioHealth. “Thank you to Patrik, the Columbus Blue Jackets and all the fans for supporting our community and vital men’s mental health services.”

Three games into the 2023-24 NHL season, Laine has already accumulated one goal and one assist for two points. Last season, the Tampere, Finland native had 22 goals and 30 assists despite missing 27 games due to injuries and illness. His collective 52 points resulted in a $52,000 donation to the Community Shelter Board to fight homelessness in central Ohio.

Fans interested in supporting Laine’s efforts can do so by visiting www.bluejackets.com/LaineGivesBack to donate or to learn more.

About Men’s Mental Health

Improving the mental health of men presents unique challenges. Men die by suicide 3.63 times more often than women and they often avoid getting help for their psychological issues. In the United States, males make up nearly 80% of all deaths by suicide, report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Mental health professionals diagnose depression more often in women than in men, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America (MHA). At the same time, more than 6 million American men experience symptoms of depression annually — and most go undiagnosed. It’s becoming increasingly recognized that men simply don’t talk about mental health. Society's expectations and traditional gender roles play a part in why men are less likely to discuss or seek help for their mental health problems than women.

About OhioHealth Foundation

The OhioHealth Foundation raises and invests funds from the community, and associates, to support the mission and strategic priorities of OhioHealth. Since 1891, when private money built the first hospital in the OhioHealth system, the Foundation directed the community’s outpouring of generosity into excellent care for our patients. Gifts made to the OhioHealth Foundation directly impact vital programs and services like community outreach, advancing health equity, nursing scholarships, cancer treatment innovations and many other enhancements to patient care.