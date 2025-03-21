Blue Jackets add Jet Greaves on emergency recall

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced tonight.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 2-2-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He owns a 5-9-2 record with a 3.21 GAA and .910 SV% in 16 career outings with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The 6-0, 190-pound native of Cambridge, Ontario has also gone 77-50-17 with a 2.93 GAA, .907 SV% and six shutouts in 152 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He ranks seventh-T in the league in save percentage and 12th-T in wins in 2024-25 with a 16-10-6 record, 2.84 GAA, .915 SV% and two shutouts in 34 contests.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Friday at the Pittsburgh Penguins. Game time from PPG Paints Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

