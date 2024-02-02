Greif announced as new proud Blue Jackets partner 

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce Greif (pronounced gryfe) as a new corporate partner to the National Hockey League (NHL) franchise through 2026. Greif, based in Delaware, OH, is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services. The partnership includes a new fundraising platform for the Blue Jackets Foundation as well as support for the team’s hockey-themed wellness curriculum.

“This partnership goes beyond the ice and truly embodies what John P. McConnell envisioned when it comes to collaboration and giving back to the community. Greif’s commitment through the Greif Blocked Shots Platform will have a big impact on youth in central Ohio and, for that and many other reasons, we are grateful to have them on board,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk.

Founded in 1877, Greif has a longstanding tradition of supporting charitable organizations focused on education, health, and social services. This new collaboration introduces the Greif Blocked Shots Platform, aiming to raise funds and support the Blue Jackets Foundation’s initiatives in education through literacy, the health and safety of children, pediatric cancer and the growth and development of hockey. For every blocked shot during a Blue Jackets home or away game by a defenseman or forward, Greif will make a $5 donation to the Foundation. To date, the team has 900 blocked shots in 50 games played.

The partnership also includes support for the Blue Jacket’s Power Play Challenge program, which is a free, hockey-themed wellness curriculum to assist physical education teachers in the fight against childhood obesity. The goal is to make a healthy lifestyle both enjoyable and easy for kids to maintain. The program is currently in more than 170 schools throughout central Ohio. Greif will serve as co-presenting partner alongside OhioHealth, contributing to the goal of making a healthy lifestyle enjoyable and accessible for all children.

“For over 70 years, our global headquarters has proudly called Central Ohio home, yet our presence and commitment to the community remain unfamiliar to many. After years as terrace ticket holders, we believed it was time to elevate our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets, providing an opportunity to engage with the community through impactful initiatives,” said Crystal Cassady, Public Relations at Greif. “The Blue Jackets hold a significant place in the heart of Central Ohio, and it’s an honor to join forces with them.”

To learn more about the Foundation and the team’s community initiatives, visit www.BlueJackets.com.

About Greif

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, the Company manages timber properties in the southeastern Unites States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the company’s website at www.greif.com.