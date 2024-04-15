Blue Jackets sign NCAA All-American Gavin Brindley to entry level contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right wing Gavin Brindley to a three-year entry level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season, the club announced today. Brindley was selected by Columbus in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes at Nationwide Arena.

Brindley, 19, recorded 37 goals and 54 assists for 91 points with 50 penalty minutes and a cumulative +38 plus/minus rating in 81 career games over two seasons at the University of Michigan (Big Ten) from 2022-24. He notched double-digit goals, 25-plus assists and 35 or more points in both of his collegiate campaigns.

The Estero, Florida native racked up 25-28-53 with 28 penalty minutes and was +17 in 40 appearances with the Wolverines this season and was named a NCAA First Team All-American, Big Ten First All-Star Team and the league’s Player of the Year after finishing among NCAA leaders in goals (sixth-T), points (eighth) and points-per-game (1.33, 11th). He also led Michigan in scoring and ranked second in goals and fourth in assists, leading the Wolverines to the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four. The 5-9, 175-pounder ranked ninth-T among all NCAA freshmen in assists and 10th in points in 2022-23 with 12-26-38 in 41 outings.

Prior to Michigan, Brindley registered 23-41-64 and 51 PIM in 102 appearances over two seasons with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL from 2020-22. He also has represented the United States at numerous international competitions. He led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and was named a Top 3 Player for his team after finishing third-T in the tournament in goals and fourth-T in points with 6-4-10 in seven games. He also helped Team USA capture a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships and a silver medal at the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championships.

