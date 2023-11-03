Blue Jackets rally in third to down Lightning

Erik Gudbranson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period after Boone Jenner tied it, and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-4-2), who ended a four-game skid.

“We did a really good job coming out and believing in our ability to come win the game,” Gudbranson said. “That’s a tough team to take wins from and we did a lot of good things. From last year to this year, that's a significant difference how we handled that deficit going into the third.”

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, Conor Sheary scored and Matt Tomkins made 24 saves for the Lightning (4-3-3) in his second NHL start. Tampa Bay’s six-game point streak ended (3-0-3).

“We’re just finding ways to lose,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “That was a nothing game. It should have been easy and it’s over. We didn’t have any push. We haven’t taken penalties all year and we found a way to take three in the third.

“If you want to give yourself a chance to lose, those are some of the things we’re doing, which is why we’re losing games.”