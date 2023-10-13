Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Vincent was named coach Sept. 17 to replace Mike Babcock, who resigned.

“It's a game where you play 1-on-1s most of the time,” Vincent said. “In those battles, we have to win more than just 50 percent, so I thought the 50/50 battles, we can do a better job.

“The pace wasn't high enough. We've got to get that up.”

Travis Konecny scored twice, and Carter Hart made 31 saves and had an assist for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson scored in his first regular-season game since the 2021-22 season, and Scott Laughton had two assists.

“I thought everybody contributed,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “I think everybody wants to be part of the game. From where I was last year on the bench to just the first game this year, there are more people that I can put in situations. The first game I didn't do too much checking, as far as matching lines. I wanted everybody to play.”