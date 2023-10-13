Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

COLUMBUS -- The Philadelphia Flyers spoiled the NHL coaching debut of Pascal Vincent, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday in the season opener for each team.
Atkinson scores for Philadelphia in 1st game since 2021-22; Werenski leaves with injury for Columbus
Vincent was named coach Sept. 17 to replace Mike Babcock, who resigned.
“It's a game where you play 1-on-1s most of the time,” Vincent said. “In those battles, we have to win more than just 50 percent, so I thought the 50/50 battles, we can do a better job.
“The pace wasn't high enough. We've got to get that up.”
Travis Konecny scored twice, and Carter Hart made 31 saves and had an assist for the Flyers. Cam Atkinson scored in his first regular-season game since the 2021-22 season, and Scott Laughton had two assists.
“I thought everybody contributed,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. “I think everybody wants to be part of the game. From where I was last year on the bench to just the first game this year, there are more people that I can put in situations. The first game I didn't do too much checking, as far as matching lines. I wanted everybody to play.”
PHI@CBJ: Konecny extends lead from the circle
Jake Bean and Patrik Laine scored, Kirill Marchenko had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets.
Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski left the game at 14:22 of the second period with a quad contusion in his right knee. Vincent said it was not a long-term injury, calling it a charley horse.
Werenski was kneed by Philadelphia forward Garnet Hathaway, who received a minor penalty.
Werenski missed the final 69 games last season with a torn labrum and separated shoulder sustained against the Flyers on Nov. 10, 2022. He had season-ending surgery later that month.
Joel Farabee put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 3:33 of the first period to complete a 2-on-1 with Sean Couturier. Farabee had an open net on the left side after receiving the puck from Couturier on a give-and go.
“He’s in the right place at the right time and you can’t get the puck away,” Konecny said of Couturier, who played his first regular-season game since Dec. 18, 2021, following two back surgeries. “He plays the right way, and when you do that you get rewarded.”
PHI@CBJ: Farabee buries a return pass in tight
Bean tied it 1-1 at 8:24 on the rebound of a shot by Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who had the primary assist in his NHL debut on his 19th birthday.
“It was really cool,” Fantilli said. “I had dreams of stepping out there on that ice, so I was so grateful to be able to do that. Not the result we wanted. A couple things we’ve got to clean up.”
Konecny made it 2-1 at 12:43 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle off a pass from Laughton.
“[Laughton] made great play there when he pulled up and bought some time … and I ended up with an opportunity,” Konecny said.
Atkinson pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:31 of the third period by scoring into an empty net after Hart rimmed the puck up the boards to him. Atkinson missed all of last season and had neck surgery Dec. 21, 2022.
“We did a good job of in front of our net,” Hart said. “We did a good job in front of theirs, as well -- tied up some sticks and blocked some shots and battled hard.”
Laine cut it to 3-2 at 19:16 with Merzlikins pulled for the extra attacker before Konecny scored into an empty net with one second left for the 4-2 final.
NOTES: Laine got a point in his eighth consecutive season opener, the longest streak to begin an NHL career. Mats Sundin (1990-91 to 1996-97), Joe Sakic (1988-89 to 1994-95) and Wayne Gretzky (1979-80 to 1985-86) are tied with seven. … Columbus defenseman Ivan Provorov was minus-2 with three shots on goal in 25:11 of ice time against his former team. The Flyers traded him to the Blue Jackets on June 6 in a three-way deal that involved the Los Angeles Kings. He played seven seasons for Philadelphia. … Defenseman Damon Severson was even and played 21:30 in his Columbus debut after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on June 9. … Philadelphia is 7-0-2 in season openers since 2015-16.