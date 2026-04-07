Small Business of the Month: Wolf Metals

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. February's Small Business of the Month is Wolf Metals.

One gets the sense that Mike Wolf has a lot of fun when he goes to work.

The operation manager at Wolf Metals gets to match creativity with productivity, all while creating a heck of a lot of cool things. Wolf Metals specializes in custom metal fabrication – stainless steel, specifically – and can build just about anything a client needs to build.

“It’s something I’ve really enjoyed doing,” said Wolf, who has worked for the family-owned company since he was a kid. “I do it because I love it, but it’s a lot of fun. We can do anything we want out of metal, and that’s what makes it fun. Anything that needs to be made out of stainless, we can machine it, we can laser it, we can do anything we want out of metal.”

Founded in 1974 by Jim and Mike Wolf, the family-owned company has grown from a small local shop to a leading metal fabrication expert serving industries across the United States. With a 25-member team of skilled craftsmen and state-of-the-art equipment, Wolf Metals tackle the most complex metal fabrication challenges, delivering solutions that exceed expectations.

A few years ago, that meant building decontamination chambers to sanitize N-95 masks during the COVID pandemic. It can also lead to projects that are a little less important but a lot more fun on the surface.

“We build parts for machines that make Drumstick ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches,” Wolf said. “We’ve built some really off-the-wall things. We do a lot of different things just all over the country, really. We do a lot of storefronts now. Things you wouldn’t even think of that are in Ohio that we are involved in.”

The team from Wolf Metals attended the March 3 Blue Jackets game vs. Nashville, watching the game from club level and meeting anthem singer Leo Welsh. For longtime fans of the team, the experience is one they won’t soon forget.

“We’ve had season tickets since year two here,” Wolf said. “We love it. I’ve never really sat down here and go to do the different things here. I’ve always sat in my seats, but this is kind of fun, though. I’ve really enjoyed it.”