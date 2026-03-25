Blue Jackets assign defenseman Charlie Elick to AHL Cleveland

The second-round pick in the 2024 draft registered 6-14-20 in 63 games with Tri-City (WHL) this season

new cbj team update
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defenseman Charlie Elick from the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Elick, 20, has recorded 16 goals and 59 assists for 75 points with 210 penalty minutes and 440 shots on goal in 259 career games over five seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Tri-City Americans since making his WHL debut in 2021-22. He was selected by Columbus in the second-round, 36th overall, at the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 6-3, 203-pound blueliner registered 6-14-20 with 46 PIM and 116 shots on goal in 63 appearances with the Americans in 2025-26. He split the 2024-25 campaign between Brandon and Tri-City, combining for 2-13-15, 55 penalty minutes and 123 shots on goal in a career-high 66 contests. He collected 1-1-2 in nine games with the Wheat Kings in his first WHL campaign in 2021-22. Elick was born in Villach, Austria and grew up in Calgary, Alberta.

FULL CHARLIE ELICK STATS

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday at the Montreal Canadiens. Game time from Bell Centre is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

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