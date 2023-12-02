Blue Jackets loan Tarasov to Cleveland on conditioning assignment

Tarasov, 24, has missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Daniil Tarasov on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to October 12 and loaned the netminder on a Long-Term Injured Reserve conditioning assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Tarasov, 24, has missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. He has posted a 4-13-1 record with a 3.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 21 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 6-5, 201-pound netminder finished 4-11-1 with a 3.91 GAA and .892 SV% in 17 appearances with the club in 2022-23.

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov is 14-10-3 with a 3.36 GAA and .890 SV% in 28 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He went 5-5-0 in 11 appearances with Cleveland in 2022-23. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Ottawa Senators Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 1

Blue Jackets score four straight, rally past Senators
svonotes johnny gaudreau becoming johnny hockey again

SvoNotes: Gaudreau starting to look like Johnny Hockey again
preview blue jackets meet senators at nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish homestand against Senators
confident kent johnson returns to blue jackets

With confidence soaring, Johnson returns to Blue Jackets
blue jackets to host first responders night december 8

Blue Jackets to recognize First Responders on Dec. 8
blue jackets recall kent johnson place damon severson on ir 

Blue Jackets recall forward Kent Johnson
Montreal Canadiens Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 29

Canadiens score twice late to defeat Blue Jackets
preview blue jackets montreal nationwide arena

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Habs set for Wednesday night hockey
first merchants small business of the month design collective

Small Business of the Month: Design Collective
dmitri voronkov leads way as four blue jackets russians score

Voronkov leads way as CBJ Russians make history
Boston Bruins Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 27

Blue Jackets post third win in four games
preview blue jackets back in nationwide to host boston

PREVIEW: Back at home, Blue Jackets take on Boston
Columbus Blue Jackets Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 26

Blue Jackets lose late at Carolina
preview blue jackets take on carolina

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep it going in Carolina
Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets edge Devils 
preview blue jackets head to new jersey

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets face Devils in Black Friday matinee
blue jackets continue relationship with ronald mcdonald house

Blue Jackets, Ronald McDonald House continue long relationship
Chicago Blackhawks Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 22

Blue Jackets cruise past Blackhawks for 7-3 win