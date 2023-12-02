Blue Jackets loan Tarasov to Cleveland on conditioning assignment

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Daniil Tarasov on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to October 12 and loaned the netminder on a Long-Term Injured Reserve conditioning assignment to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Tarasov, 24, has missed the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season with a knee injury. He has posted a 4-13-1 record with a 3.66 goals-against average (GAA) and .900 save percentage (SV%) in 21 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 6-5, 201-pound netminder finished 4-11-1 with a 3.91 GAA and .892 SV% in 17 appearances with the club in 2022-23.

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov is 14-10-3 with a 3.36 GAA and .890 SV% in 28 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He went 5-5-0 in 11 appearances with Cleveland in 2022-23. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.