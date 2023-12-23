Severson activated from injured reserve, Blankenburg placed on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Damon Severson off Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 19, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Severson, 29, has missed the last 15 games with an oblique injury suffered at Philadelphia on November 19. He has registered three goals and five assists for eight points with 12 penalty minutes, 21 shots on goal and a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 19 contests in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

The 6-2, 202-pound blueliner has collected 61-210-271 with 400 penalty minutes and 1,065 shots on goal in 666 career games with the Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2014-15. Selected by New Jersey in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Melville, Saskatchewan native signed an eight-year extension with the club before being acquired by Columbus in a trade on June 9, 2023.

Blankenburg, 25, is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered at Buffalo on December 19. He has registered three shots on goal and averaged 17:52 of ice time in six games with the Blue Jackets this season. He has collected 4-10-14, 20 penalty minutes and 66 shots on goal in 49 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 5-9, 180-pound native of Washington, Michigan has added 3-8-11 and 20 PIM in 18 contests with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters in 2023-24. He originally signed a one-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 8, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.