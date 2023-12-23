Severson activated from injured reserve, Blankenburg placed on IR

Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered at Buffalo on December 19

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Damon Severson off Injured Reserve and placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 19, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Severson, 29, has missed the last 15 games with an oblique injury suffered at Philadelphia on November 19.  He has registered three goals and five assists for eight points with 12 penalty minutes, 21 shots on goal and a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 20:54 of ice time in 19 contests in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

The 6-2, 202-pound blueliner has collected 61-210-271 with 400 penalty minutes and 1,065 shots on goal in 666 career games with the Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2014-15.  Selected by New Jersey in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, the Melville, Saskatchewan native signed an eight-year extension with the club before being acquired by Columbus in a trade on June 9, 2023.

Blankenburg, 25, is day-to-day with an upper body injury suffered at Buffalo on December 19.  He has registered three shots on goal and averaged 17:52 of ice time in six games with the Blue Jackets this season.  He has collected 4-10-14, 20 penalty minutes and 66 shots on goal in 49 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.  The 5-9, 180-pound native of Washington, Michigan has added 3-8-11 and 20 PIM in 18 contests with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters in 2023-24.  He originally signed a one-year, entry level contract with Columbus on Apr. 8, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m.  The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

News Feed

preview blue jackets face toronto for holiday hockey

PREVIEW: Holiday hockey! Blue Jackets host Maple Leafs
four blue jackets to participate in world junior championship

Four Blue Jackets prospects to participate in 2024 World Juniors
svonotes adam fantilli earning top line minutes

SvoNotes: Fantilli impressing as he plays top-line minutes
blue jackets player day of service mid ohio food collective

Blue Jackets give back at Player Day of Service
Washington Capitals Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 21

Blue Jackets rally to earn point against Capitals
preview blue jackets look to keep rolling vs capitals

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to keep rolling vs. Caps
blue jackets prospect report world juniors preview

Prospect Report: Blue Jackets draft picks ready for World Juniors
Columbus Blue Jackets Buffalo Sabres game recap December 19

Marchenko has natural hat trick, Blue Jackets score 9 in win against Sabres
preview blue jackets head to buffalo to take on sabres

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres in Buffalo
patrik laine on injured reserve brendan gaunce recalled

Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall
5 questions with blue jackets defenseman david jiricek

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman David Jiricek
kent johnson finding his confidence with blue jackets

Confidence, results are back for Kent Johnson
New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 16

Hughes’ hat trick sparks Devils in victory against Blue Jackets
preview blue jackets host devils on saturday night

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Devils for Saturday night hockey
svonotes blue jackets dealing with boone jenner absence

SvoNotes: Replacing Jenner no easy task, but it does bring opportunity
blue jackets patrik laine clavicle fracture

Patrik Laine to miss six weeks with clavicle fracture
Columbus Blue Jackets Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 14

Johnson scores in OT, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs
blue jackets activate elvis merzlikins from injured reserve

Blue Jackets activate Merzlikins off injured reserve