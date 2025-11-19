Werenski hits 400 points but Jackets lose at Winnipeg

Miles Wood and Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets (10-8-2), who had a five-game point streak end (3-0-2). Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves.

Columbus was coming off a 4-3 shootout victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

“It just seemed like every time we had a little push, then it sagged again on us a little bit,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll have a look at the tape and figure that out. But again, we're in the hockey game for the most part early. Like I said, it just got away from us at the end of it.”

Adam Lowry gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 7:35 of the first period with his first goal of the season when Niederreiter set him up to score from the low slot.

“I like the fact we went after them in the first five minutes,” Arniel said. “We did a really good job of not letting them get themselves warmed up and into the game. We knew that they had a late night last night with playing [the Canadiens]. You have to do that. When you get those opportunities, you have to pounce on teams. [For Lowry], that’s a big goal to get it started.”

Wood tied it 1-1 at 18:27. Damon Severson sprung Wood on a breakaway with a pass from deep in the Columbus zone, and he raced past Winnipeg defenseman Dylan DeMelo before beating Comrie five-hole with a deke to the backhand.

"To be honest, as you're skating up the ice that fast you're not thinking about a move -- it's just instinctual," Wood said. "My brain just kind of took over there, but it was a great play by [Severson]."

Morrissey put the Jets in front 2-1 at 1:12 of the second period. He tapped in Scheifele’s backdoor pass near the left post.

“I was just waiting for lanes to open up and kind of saw Josh start to go towards the back door,” Scheifele said. “I just saw the positioning of the D-man and tried to make a good pass and put it on his tape, and a great finish by him.”

Scheifele has six points (two goals, four assists) during a three-game point streak.

“[Scheifele’s] showing, obviously, his ability to score throughout the year,” Connor said. “But we all know he's a great passer, and he seems to, whatever it is, kind of pull a guy to him, [and] put it through the triangle. He's got great hands in tight, and so a couple great passes tonight to show off.”

Pionk pushed it to 3-1 at 15:30, scoring on the power play with a one-timer from the top of the left face-off circle.