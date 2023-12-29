Blue Jackets place Zach Werenski on Injured Reserve, activate Jack Roslovic

2324_CBJ_MK_Social_TeamUpdate_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that defenseman Zach Werenski has been placed on Injured Reserve and is sidelined week-to-week due to an ankle injury suffered at New Jersey on December 27. The club also announced that center Jack Roslovic has been activated off Injured Reserve.

Werenski, 26, has registered one goal and 24 assists for 25 points with 10 penalty minutes, 87 shots on goal and a +2 plus/minus rating, while averaging 24:04 of ice time in 34 contests this season. He leads the team in assists, points and time on ice and ranks second-T in shots on goal.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native has posted 80-190-270 with 103 penalty minutes in 450 career games since being selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. He is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points, including collecting his 174th career assist to surpass Seth Jones for the most assists on November 14 vs. Pittsburgh.

Roslovic, 26, has missed the past 21 games due to a fractured ankle suffered at the New York Rangers on November 12. Prior to the injury, he had collected 2-6-8 and six penalty minutes in 14 games this season. The Columbus-native has registered 73-125-198 and 60 penalty minutes in 400 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets, who selected him in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft. Acquired by Columbus from Winnipeg in a January 2021 trade, he has tallied 47-84-131 and 42 penalty minutes in 220 games as a Blue Jacket.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

