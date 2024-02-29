Rangers defeat Blue Jackets, become 1st team in NHL to reach 40 wins

The Rangers (40-17-3) had a 10-game winning streak end in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday.

"The conversation in the locker room was definitely to get back after the last game and return the debt to Columbus," Panarin said.

New York finished February 10-1-0 after going 5-7-2 in January.

Shesterkin, who has allowed one goal in four straight starts, went 7-0-0 with a 1.72 goals-against average and .953 save percentage in February after going 4-5-1 with a 3.25 GAA and .863 save percentage in January.

Panarin scored twice and had an assist to give him 82 points, the fourth time in five seasons with the Rangers that he's scored at least 80. Adam Fox picked up his 10th goal of the season and Chris Kreider got his 30th and also had an assist.

"That was the plan when we hit February was to have it be a better month and have our actions speak for what we're looking for inside of that month," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I think the guys did a pretty good job. To fight back on just this last game where we didn't win [three] nights before, we came back and ended it the way we wanted to end it. We're moving on. We've got to take on March and go from there."