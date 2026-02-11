Olympic updates: Blue Jackets Merzlikins, Werenski go for gold

For the first time in 12 years, NHL players are back at the Olympics, and the competition at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 should be fierce for a gold medal.

United States defenseman Zach Werenski and Latvia goaltender Elvis Merzlikins are representing the Blue Jackets in Italy while taking part in the experience of a lifetime. The two longtime members of their national team programs – Werenski started with the U.S. National Team Development Program at age 16, while Merzlikins also started skating for his native country as a teenager – have realized lifelong dreams by qualifying for one of the biggest events in the sport.

Now, it's time to go for gold. As luck would have it, the two begin their Olympic tournaments against one another Thursday when the the U.S. and Latvia face off at the Milano Santagiulia Arena at 3:10 p.m.