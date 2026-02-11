Olympic updates: Blue Jackets Merzlikins, Werenski go for gold

The NHL's return to the Winter Games gives the CBJ players a chance to represent their countries at the highest level

Z Elvis flags
By Jeff Svoboda
BlueJackets.com

For the first time in 12 years, NHL players are back at the Olympics, and the competition at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 should be fierce for a gold medal.

United States defenseman Zach Werenski and Latvia goaltender Elvis Merzlikins are representing the Blue Jackets in Italy while taking part in the experience of a lifetime. The two longtime members of their national team programs – Werenski started with the U.S. National Team Development Program at age 16, while Merzlikins also started skating for his native country as a teenager – have realized lifelong dreams by qualifying for one of the biggest events in the sport.

Now, it's time to go for gold. As luck would have it, the two begin their Olympic tournaments against one another Thursday when the the U.S. and Latvia face off at the Milano Santagiulia Arena at 3:10 p.m.

The reigning Norris Trophy runner-up and an alternate captain with the Blue Jackets, Werenski heads to Milano Cortina second in the NHL among defensemen in goals (20) and points (62) this season. The Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., native competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2015 and '16, led the 4 Nations Face-Off in scoring last February and won a gold medal with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships last spring, being named the tournament's best defenseman as the Americans won the event for the first time since 1933.

Merzlikins has skated in six World Championships, being named a Top 3 Player for Latvia three times, as well as the World Juniors and Olympics qualifiers for his home nation. The Riga native is in his seventh season with the Blue Jackets and enters having won five of his last six starts with a 2.03 GAA, .925 save percentage and one shutout in that span.

The schedule for the event is as follows, and we'll update this page throughout the tournament with how the Blue Jackets are faring. Preliminary rounds will be televised as part of NBC Olympics coverage including streaming through Peacock.

Preliminary Round Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 12

United States (Werenski) vs. Latvia (Merzlikins), 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Saturday, Feb. 14

Latvia (Merzlikins) vs. Germany, 6:10 a.m. ET (CNBC)

United States (Werenski) vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Sunday, Feb. 15

Latvia (Merzlikins) vs. Denmark, 1:10 p.m. ET (CNBC)

United States (Werenski) vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA Network)

Playoff qualification for seeds five through 12 are set for Tuesday, Feb. 17, with quarterfinals Wednesday, Feb. 18, semifinals Friday, Feb. 20, the bronze medal game Saturday, Feb. 21, and the gold medal game Sunday, Feb. 22.

Zach Werenski and Elvis Merzlikins’ Olympic dreams are coming true! Find out what it means to them and their teammates as they prepare to compete in the #milanocortina2026 #winterolympics with a special Behind the Battle, presented by PNC Bank.

Women Head To Knockout Stage

On the women's side, Team USA breezed through the preliminary round, downing Canada by a 5-0 score Tuesday to cap a perfect 4-0 start in which the Americans outscored opposition by a 20-1 margin.

Current Ohio State junior Joy Dunne has two goals and four points through the first four games in her first Olympics, while Buckeye alums Hannah Bilka (3-1-4) and Cayla Barnes (plus-3 rating) have also chipped in. Cleveland Heights native Laila Edwards has a goal and three assists, while Athens native Gwyneth Philips posted 20 saves while earning a shutout in her Olympic debut vs. Switzerland.

Three current Ohio State players – forward Hilda Svensson (0-4-4) and defenseman Jenna Raunio (0-4-4) and Mira Jungåker (1-0-1) – have helped Sweden to a perfect 4-0 record, while Finnish forward Sanni Vanhanen has a goal and assist through the first three games.

Four OSU alumnae are also on team Canada in forwards Natalie Spooner (1-0-1), Emma Maltais (0-1-1) and Jenn Gardiner (0-0-0) as well as defenseman Sophie Jaques (0-0-0). Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli has one start between the pipes and stopped 45 of 50 shots against Team USA.

The Americans will face Italy in a 3:10 p.m. quarterfinal Friday. The semifinals are set for Monday with the gold medal game Thursday, Feb. 19.

Interested in a 2026-27 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions!

News Feed

Start time set for Blue Jackets-Kings game at Nationwide Arena on March 9

Werenski, family embracing the Olympic experience, but gold is the goal

Merzlikins gets his chance to represent Latvia on the Olympic stage

Hard work propels St. Charles to Blue Jackets Cup varsity crown

7 stats to explain how the Blue Jackets became the NHL's hottest team

Blue Jackets Cup presented by OhioHealth celebrates its 25th year

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets take care of business vs. Chicago

Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Chicago before Olympic break

Winning Thoughts: Fabbro's fabulous return pushes Blue Jackets to a sixth straight victory

Merzlikins makes 24 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils

Blue Jackets promote Chris Clark, Rick Nash in hockey operations department

PREVIEW: Streaking Blue Jackets look for another victory against Devils

Ohio State has a dozen reasons to cheer at the Olympic Winter Games

Winning Thoughts: Another team effort, another victory for the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to five

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it in St. Louis

Winning Thoughts: Coyle's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Chicago