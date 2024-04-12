Blue Jackets fall to Panthers

Bobrovsky has six shutouts this season, which is tied with Connor Ingram of the Arizona Coyotes and Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the most in the NHL.

“The guys work hard, and sometimes it is not easy to play those games,” Bobrovsky said. “The guys did the right things, defended very well.”

Matthew Tkachuk, Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Panthers (50-24-6), who are 3-0-1 in their past four games.

Florida moved within one point of the Boston Bruins, who have one game in hand, for first in the Atlantic Division. It also leads the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost 6-5 to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, by five points.

“We did not cheat the game to try and generate points and were good defensively,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “There was not any casualness about the way we played.”

Jet Greaves made 42 saves for the Blue Jackets (26-42-12), who have lost four of five.

“They were the better team for 60 minutes, no doubt about that,” Columbus defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “We could have done a lot better tonight. We did not manage the puck through the neutral zone very well. They sort of three-quarter iced us for the whole game.”