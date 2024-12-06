Hyman scores twice in return, Oilers defeat Blue Jackets

Leon Draisaitl also scored two goals, and Evan Bouchard, Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique each had two assists for Edmonton (14-10-2), which opened a stretch of eight out of nine games at home prior to the Christmas break. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.

“Leading into the game, we were No. 2 in expected goals-for, and we've been pretty much two or three all season long,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “And just this last week or so, we've been able to put the pucks in the net.

“A little bit is about generating chances, and we've generated chances, but it's also about having the skill to finish.”

Cole Sillinger had a goal and an assist, and Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-11-3), who will close out a back-to-back at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

“We started correctly, we played hard, we played well,” said Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason.

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period. Mikael Pyyhtia's shot from the top of the right circle bounced off the stick of Oilers forward Mattias Janmark and the shin of Kevin Labanc before beating a sliding Pickard.

Hyman tied it 1-1 at 9:46. McDavid deked Blue Jackets defensemen Jake Christiansen and Jordan Harris in the low slot and sent a no-look backhand pass across the crease to Hyman for a one-timer.