Small Business of the Month: Ditch Witch Mid-States

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to partner with First Merchants Bank to recognize small businesses in our community. Each month throughout the season, one company will be featured as the Small Business of the Month presented by First Merchants Bank. January's Small Business of the Month is Ditch Witch Mid-States.

Who knew underground construction could be effective and safe for the environment?

At Ditch Witch Mid-States, they provide high-quality and reliable underground construction equipment without sacrificing sustainability.

Based in Columbus with locations also in Pittsburgh and Louisville, Ditch Witch Mid-States is a premier dealer of underground equipment dedicated to serving those who locate, install and remediate pipe and cable underground. As the name suggests, they support workers in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Kentucky and New York.

President Matt Di Iorio grew up in Chicago in the sewer and water business and now runs Ditch Witch Mid-States with his wife, Tania. He is proud to call Ditch Witch “the underground authority.”

“We do all things related to underground, particularly underground utility construction,” Di Iorio said.

Alongside exceptional service, they go above and beyond to ensure their products are environmentally friendly through unique “trenchless technology.”

“It is less disruptive than digging with an excavator or moving a lot of dirt,” Di Iorio said. “We can put pipe and cable underground up to a mile long, and we can do it economically and in a very environmentally friendly way. We also sell soft excavation, hydro excavation machines, electronic utility locators and a variety of other things that make sure the job site is as safe as it is productive.”

Matt and Tania, alongside Ditch Witch staff members, attended the Jan. 13 game vs. the Calgary Flames, where they enjoyed a 5-3 Jackets victory in Rick Bowness’ debut as head coach.

As big hockey fans, the Di Iorios feel right at home in Nationwide Arena.

“My wife is Canadian, so it's a law in our family,” Matt Di Iorio said while talking in the first intermission. “But we’re Blue Jackets through and through. We’re very excited that we're up 2-0 in the first period with our new coach, and very excited about what the rest of the season has to hold.”