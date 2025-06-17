Blue Jackets unveil 25th season logo honoring franchise legacy and Ohio roots

Fans can enter to win a Blue Jackets jersey featuring the 25th Anniversary patch and more

Columbus Blue Jackets 25th Anniversary
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to unveil their official 25th season logo, a dynamic design that pays tribute to the franchise's legacy, the state of Ohio, and the team’s deep historical ties. The commemorative mark will be prominently featured throughout the team’s 2025-26 National Hockey League season, as the club celebrates a quarter-century of Blue Jackets hockey.

The newly unveiled logo is encased in an outline of the state of Ohio, reinforcing the Blue Jackets’ role as Ohio’s sole NHL franchise and proudly representing hockey fans across the state. The outline is also a reference to the captain’s patch that adorned the team’s sweater for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Inside the emblem, a bold number 25 is presented in the Blue Jackets’ established font, consistent with the team’s uniform identity since the 2017-18 NHL season. Silver, the traditional color for 25th anniversaries, gives the number a sleek finish and is found throughout the new mark. A beveled design adds depth and strength, mirroring the etching on the club’s signature goal cannon.

The logo also incorporates a metal patina finish, evoking imagery of medals worn by Union Civil War soldiers serving as a nod to the Blue Jackets’ historical inspiration.

CBJ 25th Anniversary

Beyond the logo launch, the Columbus Blue Jackets will commemorate their 25th anniversary season with a series of dedicated events, celebrating historic moments, legendary players, and the franchise's lasting impact both on and off the ice. The club’s milestone season will feature special anniversary-themed games recognizing pivotal moments from the team’s history, with additional details to be announced soon.

The Blue Line is the destination for exclusive gear featuring the commemorative mark, including polos, tees, outerwear, headwear, drinkware, and collectible accessories. All items are available online now at thebluelineonline.com with products arriving in the Nationwide Arena Team Store and Polaris Fashion Place later this week.

Fans can join the celebration by entering to win a Blue Jackets jersey featuring the 25th Anniversary patch and an exclusive merchandise gift pack. To participate and stay up to date on 25th Anniversary initiatives, visit the team’s dedicated webpage at BlueJackets.com/25thAnniversary.

2025-26 Ticket Plans are on sale now! Choose the matchups you want with plans starting at 11 games and take advantage of flexible payment options with savings of up to 40%. PLUS, score bonus tickets for family & friends!

Interested in learning more about 2025-26 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

