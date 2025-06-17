Blue Jackets unveil 25th season logo honoring franchise legacy and Ohio roots

The Columbus Blue Jackets are proud to unveil their official 25th season logo, a dynamic design that pays tribute to the franchise's legacy, the state of Ohio, and the team’s deep historical ties. The commemorative mark will be prominently featured throughout the team’s 2025-26 National Hockey League season, as the club celebrates a quarter-century of Blue Jackets hockey.

The newly unveiled logo is encased in an outline of the state of Ohio, reinforcing the Blue Jackets’ role as Ohio’s sole NHL franchise and proudly representing hockey fans across the state. The outline is also a reference to the captain’s patch that adorned the team’s sweater for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Inside the emblem, a bold number 25 is presented in the Blue Jackets’ established font, consistent with the team’s uniform identity since the 2017-18 NHL season. Silver, the traditional color for 25th anniversaries, gives the number a sleek finish and is found throughout the new mark. A beveled design adds depth and strength, mirroring the etching on the club’s signature goal cannon.

The logo also incorporates a metal patina finish, evoking imagery of medals worn by Union Civil War soldiers serving as a nod to the Blue Jackets’ historical inspiration.