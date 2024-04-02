Tarasov, Nylander lift Blue Jackets past Avalanche

COLUMBUS -- Alex Nylander scored twice in the second period, and Daniil Tarasov made 45 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Nationwide Arena on Monday.
Nylander has 10 goals in 17 games since he was traded to Columbus by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.
“It feels really good,” Nylander said. “Just got to keep going the way I’ve been playing and just have the same mentally (being) prepared for every game here.”
Kirill Marchenko had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson had two assists for the Blue Jackets (25-38-12), who have won two in a row after a six-game losing streak.
“Overall, we played a real smart game. That's a real fast team,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “I think our D did a real good job at controlling the gap throughout the game.”
Chris Wagner scored his first goal of the season, and Justus Annunen made 21 saves for the Avalanche (47-22-6), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).
“We had some looks, for sure, to score more than one,” Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen said. “We had almost 50 shots, so usually you get more than one. (Tarasov) had a good game tonight.
“Obviously, we’ve lost three out of four now. We’ve got to look at some things and try to improve.”
Colorado outshot Columbus 11-7 in the first period.
“Frustrating night because we really wanted to focus on our starts because they haven’t been good enough,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “We’ve been digging holes early in games, and usually the first period.
“I actually liked our first period tonight. Our conscience was good on the defensive side of the puck. I liked some of the chances we created, first shift moving on through the period. Disappointed we didn’t get rewarded with one there.”
Marchenko gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 9:35 of the second period, redirecting a pass from Gudbranson in the slot past Annunen.
Nylander made it 2-0 at 14:12 with a snap shot from the right face-off circle off a stretch pass from Dmitri Voronkov.
“The second period, our game kind of went away,” Bednar said. “We didn’t execute well enough in the offensive zone. The bulk of their chances in the second period came off turnovers in our offensive zone.”
Nylander pushed it to 3-0 at 18:03, putting in his own rebound with a backhand at the left post.
“We just stuck with it (in the second),” Nylander said. “We know we have to be better in that area, and we really focus on playing a full 60 (minutes) even though we’ve had really good starts.”
Wagner cut it to 3-1 at 4:39 of the third period, redirecting Sean Walker’s shot from the left point past Tarasov.
“A 3-0 lead going into the third period against a team like that is always a little scary,” Gudbranson said. “They got one back, but we did a very good job of bending today but not breaking. (Tarasov) was stellar again.”
Tarasov made 18 saves in the third period.
“I’m just trying to play simple, trying to be confident and get the chances for our guys,” Tarasov said.
Cole Sillinger scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: The Blue Jackets have won two straight for the fourth time this season, but have failed to win three in a row. … Marchenko joined Pierre-Luc Dubois as the second skater in franchise history to score 20 goals his first two NHL seasons. … Wagner scored his first goal with the Avalanche since Jan. 16, 2016, which was also against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.