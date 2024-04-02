Tarasov, Nylander lift Blue Jackets past Avalanche

Nylander made it 2-0 at 14:12 with a snap shot from the right face-off circle off a stretch pass from Dmitri Voronkov.

“The second period, our game kind of went away,” Bednar said. “We didn’t execute well enough in the offensive zone. The bulk of their chances in the second period came off turnovers in our offensive zone.”

Nylander pushed it to 3-0 at 18:03, putting in his own rebound with a backhand at the left post.

“We just stuck with it (in the second),” Nylander said. “We know we have to be better in that area, and we really focus on playing a full 60 (minutes) even though we’ve had really good starts.”

Wagner cut it to 3-1 at 4:39 of the third period, redirecting Sean Walker’s shot from the left point past Tarasov.

“A 3-0 lead going into the third period against a team like that is always a little scary,” Gudbranson said. “They got one back, but we did a very good job of bending today but not breaking. (Tarasov) was stellar again.”

Tarasov made 18 saves in the third period.

“I’m just trying to play simple, trying to be confident and get the chances for our guys,” Tarasov said.

Cole Sillinger scored an empty-net goal at 18:27 for the 4-1 final.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets have won two straight for the fourth time this season, but have failed to win three in a row. … Marchenko joined Pierre-Luc Dubois as the second skater in franchise history to score 20 goals his first two NHL seasons. … Wagner scored his first goal with the Avalanche since Jan. 16, 2016, which was also against the Blue Jackets in Columbus.