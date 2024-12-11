Blue Jackets place F Yegor Chinakhov on Injured Reserve and recall G Jet Greaves

Chinakhov has missed the last seven games with an upper body injury suffered on November 27 vs. Montreal

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Yegor Chinakhov on Injured Reserve retroactive to November 27 and recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Chinakhov, 23, has missed the last seven games with an upper body injury suffered on November 27 vs. Montreal. He has posted seven goals and seven assists for 14 points with two penalty minutes, 55 shots on goal and a +2 plus/minus rating in 21 contests this season. He has registered 34-36-70 with 34 PIM and 307 shots on goal in 166 career games with the club since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. The 6-1, 201-pound native of Omsk, Russia was selected by Columbus in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. The 6-0, 190-pound netminder hasalso gone 69-44-13 with a 2.99 GAA, .905 SV% and five shutouts in 133 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his pro debut in 2021-22. He ranks fifth-T in the league in wins in 2024-25 with an 8-4-2 record, 3.21 GAA and.902 SV% in 15 contests and was named the league’s Goaltender of the Month for November after finishing with a 7-1-0 record, 2.37 GAA and .927 SV% in eight appearances. The Cambridge, Ontario native was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the Washington Capitals. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

