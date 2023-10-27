Blue Jackets extend point streak to four with OT loss in Montreal

Jack Roslovic had a goal and two assists, Emil Bemstrom scored two power-play goals, and Merzlikins made 25 saves for Columbus (3-2-2), which played its third consecutive overtime game.

“We had our chances, but it was a well-played game by both teams,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said. “A lot of speed, lots of intensity, a physical game. I thought obviously, the penalties are something that changed the momentum.”

Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:46 of the first period when he scored from the right of the crease off a pass by Johnny Gaudreau.

Bemstrom made it 2-0 at 17:21 with his first power-play goal on a one-timer past Montembeault from the left face-off circle.

Suzuki cut it to 2-1 just 27 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot over the blocker of Merzlikins.

“I really love how we responded there with the first-shift goal,” Caufield said. “Obviously, that kind of got us going, but I thought from there we pretty much played a full 45 (minutes) after that. It was for sure a bounce-forward game.”