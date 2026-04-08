Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Columbus chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association has nominated Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the club announced today. The award is given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. It marks the second time that Jenner has been nominated for the award in his career (2022-23).

Jenner, 32, suffered a shoulder injury prior to the season-opener in October 2024 and missed 56 games before making his season debut in February. After tallying seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 26 games to finish the 2024-25 campaign, he has recorded 11-24-35 with 42 penalty minutes, 121 shots on goal and a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 16:08 of ice time in 63 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He became the first player to skate in 800 career games with the franchise on March 29 vs. Boston. He also registered his 200th career assist on January 15 against Vancouver, 400th career point with an assist on December 31 against New Jersey and notched his 200th career goal on October 11 at Minnesota.

Selected by Columbus in the second-round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft, the Dorchester, Ontario native has posted 210-208-418, 456 PIM, 31 game-winning goals and 1,981 shots on goal on 17:27 TOI in 804 career appearances over 13 NHL seasons. The forward is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, ranks second in shots on goal and third in goals, assists, points and game-winning goals. The 6-2, 204-pound forward has served as the team’s captain for the past five campaigns since 2021.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected by a poll of the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the conclusion of the regular season. The trophy was first presented by the NHL writers in 1968 in honor of the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited the qualities for which the trophy embodies, and who died on Jan. 15, 1968. Last season, forward Sean Monahan became the first player in Blue Jackets history to receive the award.

Previous Blue Jackets nominees for the award include: Kevin Dineen (2000-01 and 2001-02, finalist both years), Luke Richardson (2002-03), Manny Malhotra (2003-04), Duvie Westcott (2005-06), Fredrik Norrena (2006-07), Pascal Leclaire (2007-08), Raffi Torres (2008-09), Jared Boll (2009-10), Derek MacKenzie (2010-11), Curtis Sanford (2011-12), Vinny Prospal (2012-13), Nick Foligno (2013-14, 2014-15 and finalist in 2018-19), Fedor Tyutin (2015-16), Sergei Bobrovsky (2016-17), Zach Werenski (2017-18 and 2023-24), Nathan Gerbe (2019-20), Zac Dalpe (2020-21), Justin Danforth (2021-22), Boone Jenner (2022-23 and 2025-26) and Monahan (2024-25, winner).

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday at the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.