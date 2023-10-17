Blue Jackets, Mid-Ohio team up to tackle hunger

Hockey is back – and so is the Columbus Blue Jackets family at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

The largest food bank in Central Ohio is no stranger to the Blue Jackets. Over the past decade, even with a timeout because of the COVID pandemic, 166 unique volunteers with the CBJ organization have spent more than 425 volunteer hours with the collective, which also hosted the team’s player day of service in 2019.

The Blue Jackets continued that relationship Sept. 28 when around 20 employees visited the Mid-Ohio Market on Norton Road in Columbus as part of the organization’s Hockey Is Back Staff Volunteer Day. Blue Jackets employees unloaded boxes, stocked shelves and prepared the market for its opening that day, much to the delight of Steve Nichol, public relations manager of MOFC.

“The truth is, we are glad you’re back,” Nichol said. “We look forward to additional volunteering by players and by staff. Clearly, the Columbus Blue Jackets acre about the community, and we are glad at Mid-Ohio Food Collective that of all the people you serve, we are one of those.”

It was all part of an effort in late September that included nearly 100 employees doing 180 hours of volunteer work at four locations in Central Ohio. Not only did CBJ employees help out at the market, they made volunteer appearances at Flying Horse Farms, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio and Columbus Recreation and Parks.