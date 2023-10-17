News Feed

Pascal Vincent answers questions from the fans
Blue Jackets shut out by Red Wings
Blue Jackets Foundation announces $1.3 million in grants
Blue Jackets host initial Hockey for Her event of season
Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Red Wings
Jiricek nets first goal of what will likely be many
Vincent gets first win as NHL coach in CBJ victory over Rangers
Blue Jackets activate Mathieu Olivier off Injured Reserve
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Rangers
Blue Jackets place Zach Werenski on IR, recall David Jiricek
Fantilli's birthday debut is one he won't soon forget
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach
Blue Jackets announce extensions with radio partners 97.1 The Fan, Columbus Alternative 105.7
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets open 2023-24 vs. Flyers at Nationwide
Blue Jackets broadcaster Jeff Rimer to retire following 2023-24 season
Blue Jackets add Josef Boumedienne as assistant coach
Rey Supremo announced as Blue Jackets tequila partner

Blue Jackets, Mid-Ohio team up to tackle hunger

Blue Jackets employees celebrated the return of hockey by volunteering late last month

Mid Ohio food collective CBJ
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Hockey is back – and so is the Columbus Blue Jackets family at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

The largest food bank in Central Ohio is no stranger to the Blue Jackets. Over the past decade, even with a timeout because of the COVID pandemic, 166 unique volunteers with the CBJ organization have spent more than 425 volunteer hours with the collective, which also hosted the team’s player day of service in 2019.

The Blue Jackets continued that relationship Sept. 28 when around 20 employees visited the Mid-Ohio Market on Norton Road in Columbus as part of the organization’s Hockey Is Back Staff Volunteer Day. Blue Jackets employees unloaded boxes, stocked shelves and prepared the market for its opening that day, much to the delight of Steve Nichol, public relations manager of MOFC.

“The truth is, we are glad you’re back,” Nichol said. “We look forward to additional volunteering by players and by staff. Clearly, the Columbus Blue Jackets acre about the community, and we are glad at Mid-Ohio Food Collective that of all the people you serve, we are one of those.”

It was all part of an effort in late September that included nearly 100 employees doing 180 hours of volunteer work at four locations in Central Ohio. Not only did CBJ employees help out at the market, they made volunteer appearances at Flying Horse Farms, the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio and Columbus Recreation and Parks.

“It’s wonderful,” said Ivy Johnson, manager of community partnerships for the Blue Jackets. “This time of year for everyone in the office is really busy, so it’s great that so many of our staff members took some time out to come and help our grant partners and community partners. We are so fortunate to be in the position to give back and we're proud to support causes off the ice that positively impact our city.

“Our support of MOFC is important as they provide a critical resource to the community that gives us so much.”

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective serves 20 counties in Central and Eastern Ohio, including Franklin County but also, from west to east, Marion, Union, Madison, Fayette, Morrow, Delaware, Pickaway, Ross, Knox, Licking, Fairfield, Coshocton, Muskingum, Guernsey, Noble, Harrison, Belmont, Monroe and Jefferson. 

The collective provides more than 170,000 meals each day, and its network of 680 member agencies directly distribute the vast majority of the nutritious food the Mid-Ohio Collective handles each year. More than just a food bank, the collective offers a variety of options to connect with those in need, including the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Farmacy, Mid-Ohio Kitchen and Mid-Ohio Market.

As consumer prices continue to rise, Nichol said the organization has seen a notable jump in those who are reaching out for help. 

“Across the line, the price of anything and everything seems to have gone up,” Nichol said. “One area that some people feel like they can skimp on is food, so we are here to help fill that gap so they don’t have to do that. In the last year, the number of people who are seeking food is up 40 percent. That speaks to the situation.” 

Nichol encouraged those with interest to visit freshtrak.com to learn more about all of the different locations and services offered by the agency, including those that may be closer than families think.

In addition, those who wish to learn more about the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, including those who wish to volunteer, can visit the organization’s website at mofc.org

“Volunteerism is essential to the operation of the Mid-Ohio Food Collective,” Nichol said. “This past year, more than 17,000 volunteers provided over 100,000 hours of service. This hands-on support helps us to serve over 700,000 customers in 20 counties. So that’s why we deeply appreciate the Blue Jackets and others in providing time, money and advocacy – our version of a hat trick.”