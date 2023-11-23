Blue Jackets unveil Boone Jenner bobblehead, commemorative puck

News Feed

preview blue jackets welcome chicago to nationwide

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Blackhawks to Nationwide
blue jackets release

Columbus Blue Jackets announce injury update on Damon Severson
blue jackets pediatric cancer hero riley salett

Pediatric cancer hero has quickly made friends with the Blue Jackets
justin danforth making impact for blue jackets

Danforth happy to be making an impact for Blue Jackets
blue jackets launch black friday promotions and offers

Blue Jackets launch Black Friday promotions and offers
Columbus Blue Jackets Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 19

Blue Jackets drop Sunday game in Philadelphia
preview blue jackets look for win in philadelphia

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head to Philly looking for win
Columbus Blue Jackets Washington Capitals game recap November 18

Capitals hold off Blue Jackets in another one-goal game
boone jenner breaks blue jackets record games played

'No one deserves it more than him'
preview blue jackets capitals in dc

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets return to DC to take on Capitals
svonotes blue jackets hockey fights cancer stories

SvoNotes: Hockey Fights Cancer means a lot to CBJ fans
blue jackets announce partnership extension with t marzetti company

Blue Jackets announce partnership extension with T. Marzetti Company
Arizona Coyotes Columbus Blue Jackets game recap November 16

Severson scores twice but Jackets fall to Coyotes
blue jackets pediatric cancer heroes flashes of hope

Pediatric cancer heroes form quick bond with CBJ players
blue jackets recall trey fix wolansky assign emil bemstrom

Blue Jackets recall Fix-Wolansky, assign Bemstrom
adam fantilli supporting grandmother for hockey fights cancer

Hockey Fights Cancer hits home for Adam Fantilli
blue jackets prospect report luca pinelli

Prospect Report: Pinelli scoring goal after goal in the OHL 
preview blue jackets host arizona for hockey fights cancer

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Arizona on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blue Jackets unveil Boone Jenner bobblehead, commemorative puck

The team captain broke the franchise record for games played this past weekend

JennerPuck_16x9 copy
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner set the franchise record for games played when he skated in his 675th game at Washington on November 18.  To celebrate Jenner breaking the record previously held by Rick Nash, the club will give away special Jenner bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Wednesday, November 29 home game against the Montreal Canadiens.

An active supporter of the club’s community initiatives throughout his time in Columbus and the 2020 recipient of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation’s Community MVP Award, Jenner has purchased 675 commemorative pucks that he will sign to raise money for the Foundation. The signed pucks will be available for sale exclusively through the Blue Jackets Foundation for $38 in honor of the captain’s number with 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to the Foundation’s mission to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. The pucks are on sale now at Jenner38.givesmart.com and will be available for pickup at the Foundation table on the main concourse at Nationwide Arena beginning on November 29.

A native of Dorchester, Ontario, Jenner was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.  He made his debut with the club on Oct. 4, 2013 vs. Calgary and has now registered 178 goals and 162 assists for 340 points in 676 games with the club.  Nash, the only player in Blue Jackets history to have his number retired, appeared in 674 games with Columbus from 2002-12.