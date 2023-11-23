Blue Jackets unveil Boone Jenner bobblehead, commemorative puck

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner set the franchise record for games played when he skated in his 675th game at Washington on November 18. To celebrate Jenner breaking the record previously held by Rick Nash, the club will give away special Jenner bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans in attendance for the Wednesday, November 29 home game against the Montreal Canadiens.

An active supporter of the club’s community initiatives throughout his time in Columbus and the 2020 recipient of the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation’s Community MVP Award, Jenner has purchased 675 commemorative pucks that he will sign to raise money for the Foundation. The signed pucks will be available for sale exclusively through the Blue Jackets Foundation for $38 in honor of the captain’s number with 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to the Foundation’s mission to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. The pucks are on sale now at Jenner38.givesmart.com and will be available for pickup at the Foundation table on the main concourse at Nationwide Arena beginning on November 29.

A native of Dorchester, Ontario, Jenner was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 37th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the club on Oct. 4, 2013 vs. Calgary and has now registered 178 goals and 162 assists for 340 points in 676 games with the club. Nash, the only player in Blue Jackets history to have his number retired, appeared in 674 games with Columbus from 2002-12.