Blue Jackets trim camp roster by five players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by five players, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 42 players, including 25 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned D Stanislav Svozil to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The team has also announced that forwards Jake Gaudet, Stefan Matteau and Justin Pearson (AHL contracts) have been returned to the Monsters. In addition, goaltender Zach Sawchenko has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Cleveland.

The Blue Jackets play their third preseason game today at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.