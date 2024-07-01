Blue Jackets sign Owen Sillinger to two-way contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Owen Sillinger to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Sillinger, 26, has registered 25 goals and 60 assists for 85 points with 130 penalty minutes and 270 shots on goal in 158 career games with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters since making his professional debut at the end of the 2021-22 season. He set AHL career highs in goals (tied), assists, points and penalty minutes and ranked third on the club in assists and points in 2023-24 after posting 11-29-40 and 66 PIM in 69 contests. He added 3-3-6 in 14 appearances during the club’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. He originally signed an AHL contract with the Monsters on Mar. 25, 2022.

The 5-10, 188-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan notched 51-64-115 and 125 PIM in 134 career collegiate games over four seasons at Bemidji State University (CCHA) from 2018-22. Serving as team captain, he set NCAA career highs in his senior campaign with 17-30-47 in 39 outings in 2021-22. He collected 66-87-153 in 171 career games with the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2015-18.

FULL OWEN SILLINGER STATISTICS