Defenseman Brendan Smith signed to pro tryout contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed veteran defenseman Brendan Smith to a pro tryout contract, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"Brendan Smith is an experienced, physical blueliner that competes hard and is sound in the defensive zone,” said Waddell. "He is a veteran presence with great character and professionalism, and we are excited to have the opportunity to bring him to camp.”

Smith, 36, has registered 39 goals and 105 assists for 144 points with 787 penalty minutes, 972 hits, 694 blocked shots and 811 shots on goal in 726 games with the Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings over 14 NHL seasons. He’s added 3-12-15 and 72 PIM in 59 contests in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was originally selected by Detroit in the first-round, 27th overall, in the 2007 NHL Draft.

A native of Mimico, Ontario, Smith collected 1-5-6 and 33 PIM in 32 appearances for the Stars in 2024-25. He set career highs in hits and blocked shots in 2023-24, finishing with 5-10-15, 117 hits and 101 blocked shots in 63 outings with the Devils in 2023-24. He made his NHL debut with the Red Wings in 2011-12 and posted 15-52-67 and 281 PIM in 291 contests over six campaigns from 2011-17.

The 6-2, 200-pound blueliner posted 27-61-88 and 271 PIM in 163 career American Hockey League games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (2010-13) and Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-18). He played three seasons of college hockey at the University of Wisconsin from 2007-10, finishing with 26-61-87 and 177 PIM in 95 appearances.

FULL BRENDAN SMITH STATISTICS